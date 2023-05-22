Baltimore County’s Department of Recreation and Parks has launched a Park Finder web tool to provide users with “comprehensive information on 362 parks and recreation centers throughout the County, makes exploring and enjoying Baltimore County easier than ever,” county officials said Monday.

Users can search by name, community name, and/or amenities like playgrounds, picnic areas, amphitheaters, farmlands, pickleball courts, dog parks, boat rentals, and more. The tool helps people find the combination of amenities that best suit their needs and interests.

The Park Finder tool is part of the department’s efforts to increase access and usage of Baltimore County’s parks and recreation centers. Find Baltimore Co. parks & rec centers even easier this summer with our new Park Finder online tool!@BaltCoRec's web app allows users to search by name or location & filter results by park amenities like playgrounds, picnic areas & walking paths.https://t.co/o5ZdO0lyFc pic.twitter.com/Uuba6hgEv7 — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) May 22, 2023

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sees the tool as a way to improve visibility of the county’s many parks and amenities.

“Baltimore County parks have it all – pristine waterways and forests, athletic fields, fun and educational activities for families and more,” Olszewski said in a statement. “This new tool will offer residents and visitors a comprehensive, user-friendly way to get outside and explore the area’s large array of natural resources and diverse recreational opportunities.”

Bob Smith, director of Baltimore County’s Department of Recreation and Parks, sees the tool as a way to enhance customer service for the county’s residents, providing them quick and easy access to information about the parks and centers around them.

“Park Finder will allow the public the opportunity to find all of our amazing park assets throughout Baltimore County,” Smith said in a statement. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our capital development team and Office of Information Technology, residents and visitors will enjoy an enhanced level of customer service while looking for a field, pavilion, boat ramp, pickleball court, or any other recreation amenity in our system.”

The tool also includes a feature that allows users to copy the link of each result and share them with friends and family to facilitate planning and get-togethers for groups of all sizes.

More information about the Park Finder or the Department of Recreation and Parks can be found at the Department’s website by clicking here, or by emailing recparks@baltimorecountymd.gov.

