Baltimore Fishbowl won 18 awards in our division in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia (MDDC) Press Association Contest this week for works published in 2022.

(“Best of Show” awards will be announced at this year’s MDDC conference Friday, so that number could rise. Stay tuned!)

This is Baltimore Fishbowl’s fourth year participating in the MDDC contest, submitting under Division O for online news.

In our division, Baltimore Fishbowl won first place for “Website of General Excellence.” Criteria for the category include social media and engagement; local news coverage; ease of navigation and design; multimedia visualization; and mobile-responsive design. Last year, Baltimore Fishbowl worked with the publishing platform Newspack, a collaboration between WordPress and Google, to redesign our website which we unveiled in October 2022.

Our goal in this endeavor was to create a more user-friendly experience that would allow readers to more easily access the articles, columns, photo galleries, and other content they know and love. We continue to deliver daily news coverage as well as features on local voices, events, real estate, restaurants, and more to showcase the livability of Baltimore City and the surrounding region.

Baltimore Fishbowl’s Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools, 2022-2023.

Baltimore Fishbowl won first place in the “Advertising-driven Special Publication – Standalone” category for our “Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools, 2022-2023.” The team behind this seventh annual school guide included the guide’s publisher Nicole Allen; editorial director Susan Gerardo Dunn; editor in chief Elizabeth Heubeck; graphic designer Charlie Herrick; advertising executive Julie Sawyer; photographer Whitney Wasson; and contributors Joe DeMartin, Marian McCusker, Courtney McGee, and Karen Nitkin.

Author Marion Winik, who writes the Bohemian Rhapsody column for Baltimore Fishbowl, earned first place in the Local Column (Feature or Humor) category for her piece “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

A giant Roach Motel is one of the pieces in “The Worst of Waters” show at the C. Grimaldis Gallery. Photo by Ed Gunts.

Baltimore Fishbowl swept the Arts/Entertainment Reporting category, with freelance writer Ed Gunts winning first place for his article about Baltimore’s resident filthmonger John Waters and his exhibition at C. Grimaldis Gallery, exploring “the bizarre, the absurd, and the poorest of tastes.” Freelance writer Ed Schrader won second place for his piece about Baltimore DJ Kotic Couture, who shared her journey from growing up listening to pop-punk music in a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to coming out as a trans woman and releasing her new album.

Darron Thomison, 19, has mastered the art of oyster shucking after graduating from the Academy for College and Career Exploration. (Credit: True Chesapeake Oyster Co.)

Husband-and-wife-duo Executive Editor David Nitkin and Baltimore Fishbowl writer Karen Nitkin swept the Headline category, earning first place for the headline “Aw, shucks: This young man is a natural at serving up fresh oysters,” and second place for “Along came a cider: 9 1/2 hours touring the makers of an increasingly popular beverage.”

Karen’s story about the young oyster shucker also won her second place in the Feature Story (Profile) category.

Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle won first place in Religion Reporting for his article about a local independent Catholic church’s efforts to create a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals, divorcees, and other parishioners who have been unfairly cast out from the faith.

Freelance photographer Carl Schmidt won both first and second place in the Best Photo Gallery category. First place went to his gallery capturing scenes from the Harbor Point Ice Festival, while his photos of the Morgan State STEM Expo took home second.

Baltimore Fishbowl also swept the Feature Photo category, with freelance photographer Josh Sisk earning first place for a photo he took from the Maryland Deathfest music festival. Second place went to Dieterle’s photo of artist Bruce Willen’s “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves” at Druid Lake.

Earning second place in the Sports Story category was Gunts’ article about the $3.5 million plan to change the left-field dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Maryland native Frances Tiafoe hits a backhand during the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Tiafoe, who trained at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons.

Freelance writer Karuga Koinange earned second place in the Sports Feature Story category for his article about the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland, where U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe trained.

In the Education Reporting category, freelance writer Matthew Liptak won second place for his article about the growing tutoring industry in Baltimore and across the country.

Freelance writer Adam DeRose’s article about stormwater management at the Church of the Redeemer in North Baltimore won second place in Environmental Reporting.

Siblings Kim, Nam, Amy and Thanh Nguyen are the founders and owners of Topcoat nail salon in Baltimore. Photo courtesy of Topcoat.

Freelance writer Latrice Hill’s article about the Topcoat non-toxic nail salon, owned by four children of Vietnamese immigrants who sought to improve air quality in the nail industry, won second place for Business Reporting.

Congratulations to all of Baltimore Fishbowl’s MDDC award winners, and to our colleagues at other news outlets who won awards of their own!

We also want to thank the readers who support our work and the sources who share their stories. Journalism is, at its core, about people. We would not be able to do this work without you.

We love you, Baltimore, and we’re grateful you love us back.

Thank you,

Marcus Dieterle

Managing Editor

Baltimore Fishbowl

Like this: Like Loading...