Landmarks across Baltimore will be lit up in teal to honor Alzheimer’s Awareness on Thursday.

Baltimore’s World Trade Center and M&T Bank Stadium are among the participating sites for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) “Light the World in Teal” program. More than 1,000 buildings and landmarks around the world will be lighting up in teal on Nov. 2 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The annual program is held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. It aims to literally shine a light on the disease and show support for the millions affected by it. This is the campaign’s 10th year.

In addition to the World Trade Center and M&T Bank Stadium, the following iconic Baltimore landmarks will be lit up in teal:

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City Hall Dome

Baltimore Convention Center

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower

100 East Pratt Street

Individuals are encouraged to participate as well, raising Alzheimer’s awareness by wearing something teal or using teal in their social media posts on Nov. 2 or throughout the month of November.

“It’s wonderful to see some of Baltimore’s most well-known and world renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

At least 110,000 Maryland residents and 6.7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts those numbers to more than double by the year 2060.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in Maryland, 10.1% of people over the age of 45 have subjective cognitive decline. 247,000 in Maryland are family caregivers bearing the responsibility of looking after their loved one with the disease. That translates to 405 million hours of unpaid care, the value of which is calculated to be $8.1 billion.

The Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council is charged with improving and enhancing quality of life and support, and services for those living with Alzheimer’s and related disorders and their families. The council advises Maryland’s governor and General Assembly on policy, funding, and other issues related to advancing strategies that promote cognitive health.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provides support, services, and education to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s and related diseases. AFA also funds research for better treatments and ultimately, a cure. It was founded in 2002 by a caregiver whose mother lived with Alzheimer’s disease from 1980-1992, a time when little information or resources were available. “His goal was to make sure that no other family living with Alzheimer’s disease would have to go through the journey alone,” according to the AFA’s website.

The AFA has a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed entirely by licensed social workers to help callers and connect them with resources in their area. It operates seven days per week in each of the fifty states.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s and related diseases in Maryland, and for resources for action, visit Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA).

