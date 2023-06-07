The Baltimore Museum of Industry on Monday unveiled a new outdoor exhibition called “Redefining Industry,” which recognizes “extraordinary individuals who are redefining industry with their work and pointing the way to a positive future for Baltimore,” according to a press release.

The exhibition is installed on the museum’s fence that runs along Key Highway at the junction with Lawrence Street and is now open to the public free of charge.

Portraits by Baltimore photojournalist J.M. Giordano are accompanied by quotes from workers in various industries, including steel manufacturing, fashion design, oyster farming, and more.

“[T]he exhibition explores work grounded in Baltimore’s complex industrial past with an eye towards the future,” musuem officials said. “With creativity, commitment, and grit, these workers are contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of Baltimore and beyond.”

Workers featured include:

● Chris Blume (environmental research)

● Scott Budden (oyster farming)

● Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper (media)

● Smitha Gopal (healthcare technology)

● Laura Gamble (finance)

● Janear Garrus (future entrepreneurs)

● Drew Greenblatt (manufacturing)

● Ryan Lynch (maritime)

● Judy Neff (brewing)

● Jaime Windon (distilling)

● Evan Woodard (urban archaeology)

● Ireatha Leona Woods (fashion design)

Anita Kassoff, executive director of the Baltimore Museum of Industry, touted the impressive range of workers to whom “Redefining Industry” pays tribute.

“Industry is about people–and this incredible group represents such an interesting variety of fields, from banking to bat research, media to maritime. They really are the future of industry in Baltimore,” Kassoff said in a statement.

The museum held a celebration on May 31 to hail the opening of the exhibition, which will remain up for the remainder of 2023. “Redefining Industry” is underwritten by PNC Bank.

This isn’t Girodano’s first collaboration with the Baltimore Museum of Industry. In February 2023, they opened an audio-visual exhibit that shone a light on the work of Baltimore City schools’ food service workers, called “Food for Thought.” That exhibition was a joint effort between the museum, Baltimore City Public Schools’ Office of Food and Nutrition Services, WYPR producer Aaron Henkin, and Giordano.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry is located at 1415 Key Highway in Baltimore.

