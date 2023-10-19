Baltimore won a $1 million grant through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Art Challenge, one of eight U.S. cities selected to receive the award, out of 154 project proposals submitted to the challenge.

The 2023 Bloomberg Public Art Challenge is a program that brings people together to address important civic issues through public art. Baltimore’s winning project, ‘Inviting Light,’ aims to create transformative public spaces in Baltimore’s arts district and deliver social impact. The project is led by Central Baltimore Partnership (CBP) in partnership with the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office and the Neighborhood Design Center (NDC).

“‘Inviting Light’ will encompass five temporary art installations in public spaces of the Station North Arts District. Under the direction of artistic lead and curator and contemporary artist Derrick Adams and lighting designers Flux Studio, each of the five interventions will engage with light — artificial or natural — in some way and will respond to the project’s investment in creating accessible public spaces for everyone, engaging groups that are typically overlooked in (or intentionally excluded from) the city’s public amenities,” reads the press release announcing the award.

Adams will organize a kick-off event in early March 2024 to ask audiences to “engage with and consider light in new ways.” Each of the five sites has been identified already, based on community input and lighting design analysis. The installations will be designed by local artists, community members, Flux Studio, and NDC.

“Without a doubt, art has the power to transform lives. This exceptional opportunity we’ve received will greatly support our efforts to build a stronger community through creativity. With our audience in mind, our goal is to radically enhance the daily lives of those residing in Station North, shedding light on their experiences in both a literal and symbolic sense,” Adams said.

“Public art plays a vital role in improving quality of life, celebrating creativity, and driving economic development,” said Ellen Janes, executive director of the Central Baltimore Partnership. “These types of projects can bring the community together, provide a new vocabulary to approach complex issues, and reflect the future. It must be said that this specific project is made possible because of the intrepid artists who live, work and have invested themselves in Station North for the past two decades. This isn’t about just decorating a public space. The social impact of public art is proven to transform the soul and spirit of communities. When mayors, artists, and community members join forces to highlight the value of including the creative sector when developing solutions to urban issues, not only does trust and goodwill form, but a meaningful financial impact can be seen from jobs, tourism, and programming. Plus, public art enhances the playfulness and quality of life of a city for residents as well as visitors.”

“Inviting Light” will include programming that engages audiences before installation to offer educational, informational, and collaborative opportunities connected to the project. Once installation is complete, all throughout 2025, “each of the sites will be activated by public programming, including artist-led performance, dining, music, and other socially engaged multimedia activities.” The goal is to increase public activity and presence. In so doing, artists were also asked to develop “thoughtful interventions” that consider needs of low mobility and low-income audiences, in addition to youth, seniors, and those seeking treatment in the District’s social service corridor.

“Public art can transform cities, ignite creativity, and unite communities. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about creating a sense of place and belonging for everyone,” said Tonya Miller Hall, Senior Advisor of Arts & Culture for the Mayor’s Office. Miller Hall continues, “We have a formidable team of private and public partners committed to a thriving and inclusive Arts District.”

The five project sites are accessible by public transportation, served by Baltimore’s Penn Station with connections to Amtrak, commuter rails, Baltimore’s Light Rail and CityLink bus system, the Charm City Circulator (a free bus network), and major university shuttles. “The project is easily accessible by a 20-minute walk in any direction and notably the densely populated communities along Charles Street stretching south to downtown and north to Central Baltimore.”

“The arts have an incredible power to inspire creativity and spark collaboration on some of the most pressing urban challenges,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P. and 108th Mayor of New York City. “These eight projects will help foster community action on issues like public health, climate change, homelessness, and more. We look forward to working with the winners as they bring their projects to life.”

