The Baltimore Orioles’ season may have ended, but they are partnering with the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office to elevate a campaign to end gun violence.

Last month, Maryland’s U.S. Attorney’s Office released a 60-second public service announcement encouraging viewers to take action to end gun violence. The video continues to air across Maryland on digital platforms and will return soon to cable broadcast.

Starting this week, the “End Gun Violence” PSAs will be featured on billboards, kiosks, bus shelters, and other digital platforms across the state. This includes outdoor platforms along I-895, I-83, throughout the Inner Harbor, and other places around greater Baltimore. Each advert will display a scannable code to find more information and learn how to get involved.

“There is no single solution to ending gun violence,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We’ll make an impact with law enforcement working together with communities around prevention, intervention, and accountability.”

“The Baltimore Orioles, in partnership with our media partner, MASN, wholeheartedly support the effort to end gun violence throughout our communities because everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” said Kerry Watson, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs for the Baltimore Orioles. This campaign exposes the grief that impacts families every day and we appreciate the opportunity to be a vehicle for delivering this important message.”

Marcia Lubin, public information officer for the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, told Baltimore Fishbowl that this is an ongoing campaign, and the Orioles are helping them get the word out. Lubin did not know of any player involvement in the PSAs or billboards and said the help will be in the form of running the commercials on MASN to spread awareness.

According to the Department of Justice, violent crimes in Maryland like homicides and non-fatal shootings are trending downward in 2023. “As of the half year mark in 2023, homicides are down 22.2% and non-fatal shootings are down 12.6%.” Barron attributes this to collaborative law enforcement and community-based efforts to make Baltimore safer.

