News that Sinclair Inc.’s executive chairman David D. Smith has acquired The Baltimore Sun sent shock waves through the local and national journalism community, and the Sun’s subscribers had a lot to say about the transaction.

Smith purchased the newspaper with personal assets, separately from Sinclair, along with also purchasing the Capital Gazette, Carroll County Times, Towson Times, and several other weeklies and magazines.

The Sun was previously owned by Alden Global Capital, who bought it in 2021 as part of its acquisition of the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain. The Sun reports that Smith’s ownership marks the first time in four decades the newspaper will be in the hands of a local owner. (Smith lives in Timonium and his father started Baltimore’s WBFF Fox 45 television station in 1971.)

“The company has been criticized for requiring its affiliates nationwide to air conservative programming and editorial content, though many conservatives argue that most newspapers are too liberal,” wrote Lorraine Mirabella in the Sun’s announcement of the acquisition.

Most of the reactions on social media echoed this criticism, with many readers vowing to cancel subscriptions and predicting the newspaper’s demise, though some were pleased at the move.

Well, it's been nice knowing you. Off to jump through the ridiculous hoops yall have to cancel my subscription. — Lady Themis (@LadyThemis917) January 15, 2024

In case people are unaware, this is Sinclair media. Straight up propaganda. They also fund M4L. pic.twitter.com/VRiUubaPTe — FeMaiden🧪🥽👩🏻‍🔬🥼 (@WithChem) January 16, 2024

Once upon a time, this company not only gave me a career, but it paid for my college education. Soon, it will be owned by a right-wing hack.😢

https://t.co/7ejklzeoOn — Milton Kent (@SportsAtLarge) January 16, 2024

Sinclair Communications is a well known source for non-valid content and information. Basically a propaganda machine.



People should be notified that the Baltimore Sun will no longer be providing News — BC (@BCfromHell) January 15, 2024

The Baltimore Sun's daily subscription cancellation report is about to be like… pic.twitter.com/meS9UwZZ0P — Kimberly (@KimberlyWriter) January 16, 2024

Justin Fenton is a former Baltimore Sun reporter, now doing investigative reporting for the Baltimore Banner.

Seismic move in our local media: The Baltimore Sun has been sold by Alden Global Capital to Sinclair Broadcasting (Fox45) chief David Smith, along with conservative commentator Armstrong Williams: https://t.co/Zg7R0hI82S — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) January 16, 2024

The guy who just bought the Baltimore Sun has also been a big funder of Project Veritas and Moms for Liberty. https://t.co/CclzOrolJo https://t.co/bX3BrBBZLJ pic.twitter.com/QoXpqTbkzy — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) January 16, 2024

Good news: The Baltimore Sun is back in the hands of local ownership. Bad news: It's David E. Smith. https://t.co/R5oGdLB6bY — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) January 16, 2024

Ben Crump, a noted civil rights attorney, expressed confidence in the new ownership.

Armstrong Williams to Be a Baltimore Sun Owner – https://t.co/NIUsV6GLli – I’m very proud of my Brother Armstrong and David. I know that they will do a tremendous job in speaking truth to power and giving marginalized people a voice. The Sun is shining bright across Maryland. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 16, 2024

Smith pledged to “tell the truth, present the facts, period,” as a news organization executive. He would not, however, disclose how much he paid for The Baltimore Sun.

He says he plans to learn about The Sun’s operations, and where resources need to be directed. He admitted he has only read the newspaper regularly for the last few months, though his interest in buying The Sun came about two years ago.

Mirabella wrote, “Smith criticized ‘mainstream media’ in general for focusing on issues he said affect only a few people as opposed to those affecting greater numbers, adding that he finds it ‘curious that the mainstream media in this town often chooses not to cover things that affect everybody,’ in particular concerning problems and corruption in government.”

Paul Farhi, former media reporter at The Washington Post, picked up on that and noted that The Sun won a Pulitzer Prize for its investigation of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“Smith said he finds it ‘curious that the mainstream media in this town often chooses not to cover things that affect everybody,” in particular corruption in government.’”



Footnote: Sun won a Pulitzer in 2020 for exposing mayor’s book-publishing fraud. https://t.co/ejO9Kfkcc7 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 16, 2024

The acquisition came as a complete surprise to employees of The Sun, though they are expressing commitment to performing their jobs and hope that the change in ownership would not affect their ability to uphold strong journalistic standards.

“While this news came as a surprise, we are eager to learn more in the days to come,” said Christine Condon, The Sun’s environmental reporter and unit chair of The Baltimore Sun Guild, which represents reporters, photographers and advertising staff at the newspaper. “The Sun has a proud history of journalism that holds the powerful accountable, and we would expect any new owner to help us preserve those values.” Lorraine Mirabella, The Baltimore Sun

don't even really have words, we got an email about a minute before this story published



The Baltimore Sun has been acquired in a private deal by David D. Smith, executive chairman of Hunt Valley-based television station owner Sinclair Inc.https://t.co/XbVKLi01Ex — Sanya Kamidi (@skamidi) January 15, 2024

A few wondered if archived reports from The Baltimore Sun’s articles about Smith’s own arrest would remain on the site, including former Guardian and Daily Beast reporter, Ben Jacobs.

Now that David Smith, the owner of Sinclair Broadcasting, has bought the Baltimore Sun, curious how long this @phscoop story will stay online https://t.co/KzodNnnhVs pic.twitter.com/tPMcu8o6KY — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 15, 2024

On 8/13/1996, David D. Smith, the soon-to-be-owner of the @baltimoresun, was arrested at East Read St. and St. Paul. He was charged with "committing unnatural and perverted sex act" after soliciting a sex worker and receiving oral sex while driving on the Jones Falls Expressway. pic.twitter.com/lKw0Kh30oV — Baltimore Crime Museum (@museum_crime) January 16, 2024

David Simon, former crime reporter for The Baltimore Sun and creator of HBO’s “Homicide” and “The Wire,” posted a long thread outlining the history of the newpaper’s ownership since he was employed there. It begins here:

A brief history of my alma mater:

When the Abell family sold the Baltimore Sun to an out-of-town newspaper chain, we fretted, but were told that Times Mirror was a good chain, not like Gannett or whatever. We would be fine.

When the good chain brought in an out-of-town… — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 16, 2024

If you are not on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, you can read the thread in ThreadReader App form by clicking this link.

