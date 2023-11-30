With the first weekend of December upon us, Baltimore is ringing in the winter holiday season with some fun events for folks of all ages.

The Mayor’s Christmas Parade will celebrate its 50th year on Sunday with floats, marching bands, Santa, and more.

Entertainers like a capella musical group Pentatonix, stand-up comedian David Spade, and Cirque du Soleil will take the stage.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Cirque du Soleil, Thursday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 3, Hippodrome Theatre. Cirque du Soleil is presenting their holiday show “‘Twas the Night Before…” at the Hippodrome this week. Celebrate with this performance full of dancing, acrobatics, hoop tricks, roller skating, and more.

Night of 100 Elvises, Friday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel. If you’re all shook up with love for the holidays, come out to the 27th Night of 100 Elivses. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Joi Carter, Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. A singer and reality television star from “Ready 2 Love” and “Love & Marriage: DC,” Joi Carter will take the stage in the museum’s First Friday show.

David Spade, Friday, Dec. 1, doors open 7 p.m., event starts 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Comedian David Spade will take the stage in his new stand-up comedy show “David Spade: Catch Me Inside.” A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, and the perennial funny guy in many movies and television shows, Spade released his most recent stand-up special “Nothing Person” on Netflix in 2022.

Holiday Greens Sale, Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cylburn Arboretum. If you’re looking to deck your halls with greenery this holiday season, look no further than the Cylburn Arboretum. Volunteers have collected branches, pinecones, berries, dried flowers, grasses, and other foraged greens to display on wreath frames, swags, and center pieces.

Sock Creature Saturday, Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Make your own sock monkey or bunny for a nice handmade holiday gift. Some materials will be provided, including stuffing, sewing needles, thread, and baubles. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pair of colorful socks they would want to turn into a sock animal, though the museum will also have some available.

Deck the Squares, Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mount Vernon Place. Lend a hand with decorating the squares of Mount Vernon Place for the holiday season and the annual Monument Lighting. Volunteers will be filling hanging baskets and planting beds with greenery. No experience is needed to participate. The Mount Vernon Place Conservancy will be supplying hot beverages.

Fed Hill Frosty Fest, Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m., Federal Hill Main Street. Meet Santa, mail your letters to the North Pole, sip on some hot chocolate from Frosty’s cocoa bar, and listen to live music. The Digital Harbor Marching Band will perform.

Mayor’s Christmas Parade, Sunday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m., Hampden. Celebrate Baltimore’s 50th annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade, featuring Santa Claus, marching bands, floats, a steam calliope, and more.

BMA Education Center Reopening, Sunday, Dec. 3, 1-5 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. The Baltimore Museum of Art will unveil their newly renovated education center with an opening celebration Sunday. Meet the artists whose work is displayed in the Experience Gallery and participate in hands-on artmaking. Read more about the $2.5 million renovation in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Roots Café Christmas Show, Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., An Die Musik. Ring in the winter holiday season with the annual Roots Café Christmas Show, featuring holiday songs and new material by musicians Mark Brine, Doug Stevenson, Santa Claus, Geoffrey Himes, and Willem Elsevier.

Dial M For Murder, Sunday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Everyman Theatre. When former writer Tony Wendice plots to murder his wealthy wife Margot, she enlists the help of a detective to reveal her husband’s plan. This classic murder mystery inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 movie of the same name. Enjoy a special pay-what-you-can performance on Dec. 3. The production runs through Dec. 31.

Pentatonix, Sunday, Dec. 3, doors open 6 p.m., event begins 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Musical group Pentatonix is bringing their 2023 North American Christmas tour, “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year,” to Baltimore this weekend. You may know the group from the a capella singing competition show “The Sing Off” or their delightful covers of pop songs and original music. This fall, they released their new compitlation album, “The Greatest Christmas Hits.”

