Whether you’re looking to spruce up your home with handcrafted art, listen to comedically awkward sex stories, nosh on delicious street food, or enjoy some other form of entertainment, there’s something for everyone to see and do this weekend in Baltimore.

Make some fun plans with this weekend’s events:

VITRUVIAN, Thursday, March 2, 6:30-8 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Watch “VITRUVIAN” by Jerron Herman, a dance and media piece inspired by Leondardo Da Vinci’s “The Vitruvian Man” sketch as performed by Herman, a Black disabled man.

American Craft Made/Baltimore Marketplace, Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, Baltimore Convention Center. Peruse and shop from more than 350 artists as they display their handmade crafts and artworks. The marketplace, now in its 46th year, will also feature more than 60 exhibitors in the Emerging Artists or School-to-Market programs.

Peabody Jazz Combos, Friday, March 3, 5:30 p.m., An Die Musik. As part of the new Peabody Jazz Combos series, the Peabody Jazz Department will spotlight students as they perform jazz classics and original pieces. The show will include three sets, each about 25-30 minutes long.

Irish Music Fundraiser, Friday, March 3, doors 6:45 p.m., Maryland State Boychoir, 3400 Norman Ave. Get a sneak peek of what is to come for the Baltimore Irish Trad Fest, with The Maryland State Boychoir’s fundraiser concert for the Irish music festival. All proceeds from Friday’s concert will benefit the 10th annual Baltimore Irish Trad Fest. A silent auction will begin at 7 p.m. and music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets are $25 and can be reserved online.

Awkward Sex And The City, Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. Creative Alliance. Listen to New York City storytellers regale the audience with accounts of their most embarrassing sexual misadventures. The event will be hosted by comedian and storyteller Natalie Wall, with several guests who will share their won awkward sex stories.

In The Treetops, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Kids will be delighted by this musical experience as a flute, violin, and viola trio bring to life the sounds of the rainforest’s birds and monkeys.

Children’s Puppet Opera, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., Opera Baltimore. Towson University’s Children’s Opera Ensemble will perform “Mystery on the Docks,” a show based on the children’s book of the same name by Thacher Hurd. The story follow a diner owner and an opera star who are held captive by a pair of rats. Kids’ tickets are $15 apiece while caregivers get in free. There will be snacks and a meet-and-greet after the show.

Baltimore Street Food Festival, Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, Power Plant Live! Sample a plethora of food trucks and vendors, with all food items priced at $5 or less. There will be a beer garden, axe throwing, eating challenges, a kids zone, and more.

Druski Comedy Show, Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. The comedian Druski will perform in Baltimore as part of his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour.

Infinite Journeys, Sunday, March 5, Baltimore School for the Arts. Enjoy BSA students’ dance performances in the “Infinite Journeys” show.

Like this: Like Loading...