Although rainy weather has pushed the Orioles’ home opener back a day, the rest of the weekend looks promising for some fun in the sun.

Bruce Springsteen will perform Friday at CFG Bank Arena, the venue’s first concert since its $250-million renovation. And of course Easter egg hunts will be happening throughout the Baltimore area.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Fundraiser Concert, Thursday, April 6, 4-7 p.m., Motor House. Wapajea Walks On Water will perform, accompanied by Lafayette Gilchrist, as part of a fundraiser for the Baltimore Rhythm Festival.

Bunny Bonanzoo, Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Maryland Zoo. Enjoy a day of egg hunts at the zoo. Plus, get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, Sphen the penguin, and Rita the giraffe; make some crafts; receive a free Mary Sue chocolate egg; play carnival games; and enjoy other activities.

Opening Day, Friday, April 7, 3:05 p.m., Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles will play their home opener against the New York Yankees. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game was postponed until Friday due to inclement weather. There will also be a special kids event on April 9, where the first 10,000 fans ages 14 and under will get an Orioles bobblehead courtesy of Nickelodeon.

Bruce Springsteen, Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in Baltimore, marking the first concert at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena.

Good Friday Concert, Friday, April 7, show starts 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Celebrate Good Friday with a concert by R&B artists Carl Thomas, Lyfe Jennings, and Christopher Williams.

Saved By The 90s, Friday, April 7, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Rams Head Live. Relive some of the greatest hits from the ’90s, from the Spice Girls to the Backstreet Boys and more.

Parks and People Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., 2100 Liberty Heights Ave. Park sand People Foundation is hosting an Easter egg hunt, open to kids 10 and younger. There will also be a moon bounce, music, food trucks, candy, and face paint.

Fed Hill Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., Federal Hill Park. Bring the little ones to hunt for some Easter eggs throughout the park. Participating families can either bring filled eggs (taped shut and containing no nuts) and pay $1, or pay $8 for organizers to fill the eggs for you.

Vintage & Makers Market, Saturday, April 8, noon to 5 p.m., Ministry of Brewing. Shop small businesses, local makers, and vintage vendors.

West African Music Show, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Listen and learn about the ngoni, a West African lute, during this show. Bassekou Kouyate will perform with a group of talented musicians as they present West African music.

