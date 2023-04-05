Thunderstorms in Thursday’s forecast have prompted the Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home opener until Friday — the same day Bruce Springsteen is set to perform a few blocks away at CFG Bank Arena.

The Orioles will now play the New York Yankees on Friday at 3:05 p.m. at Camden Yards, “due to the forecast of severe inclement weather” on the original Thursday date, the Baltimore team announced Wednesday.

Fans do not need to exchange their tickets for the game originally schedule for Thursday in order to attend Friday’s make-up game.

Ticketholders who are unable to attend the Friday game have until 1 p.m. Thursday to exchange their tickets online, but they are not eligible for a refund.

The new date for the Orioles-Yankees matchup coincides with the date of a major performance by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at the CFG Bank Arena, though the concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Springsteen show will be the first concert to take place at the newly renovated arena, which underwent $250 million in upgrades, including new seating, concessions areas, acoustic improvements, and more.

The arena hosted the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament this February for the second year in a row. It is slated to present 120 shows and other events in its first year of operation, managers said, including Janet Jackson, Lizzo, The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...