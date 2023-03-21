Step right up and put your hands together for the performers of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey as they bring their circus show to Baltimore this November.

The traveling circus will present “The Greatest Show On Earth” for six performances at CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 24-26.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment, in a statement. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Among the show’s acts will be 25-foot highwires, flying trapeze, performers jumping between fast-spinning open-sided wheels, cyclist stunts on trampolines, hand-to-hand acrobatic balancing acts, a physical comedy troupe, and more.

Families will be able to watch all of the captivating acts in a 360-degree experience, enhanced by sonic spatial technology and a spotlight tracking system to focus their attention.

Video of audience reactions will be featured in each show, so fans can feel like they are part of the performance.

“When thinking about how to bring The Greatest Show On Earth back for families, creating an experience that could be collectively enjoyed by Children of All Ages was at the top of our list,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth, in a statement. “The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime.”

Attendees can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the arena’s box office.

