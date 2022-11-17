The Christmas Village in Baltimore will be back in the Inner Harbor starting Thanksgiving, which a preview weekend Nov. 19-20. Photo by Christina Kalff.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, and Christmas not too long after that, it’s the perfect time to catch a preview of the traditional German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor ahead of its official opening next week.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is also in town with some powerhouse favorites from the Queen of Rock n’ Roll’s musical catalog.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Tina Turner Musical, Thursday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 20, Hippodrome Theatre. Journey through the life of “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” Tina Turner, from her childhood in Nutbush, Tennessee, to the abuse she suffered at the hand of her husband Ike Turner, to her success as a solo artist whom many in the music industry had counted out. The musical features some of Turner’s greatest hits, including “Nutbush City Limits,” “Rive Deep, Mountain High,” “Proud Mary,” and more.

The Fantastic Symphony, Thursday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 20, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy works by Jonathan Harvey, Maurice Ravel, and Hector Berlioz, performed by the BSO with pianist Stewart Goodyear. Matthias Pintscher will conduct.

Zoo Lights, Friday, Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Watch the zoo be illuminated with wildlife-shaped lights and support animal care and conservation.

The Turn of the Screw, Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20, The Engineers Club. A governess cares for two children, but discovers she must protect them from a something sinister at English country house. Opera Baltimore will perform the opera based on Henry James mid-19th century horror novella.

Native American Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds, 4-H/Home Arts Building. The Baltimore American Indian Center will hold their 46th annual festival celebrating Native American foods, cultures, heritages, crafts and fun. The event will feature native dancers and drummers in regalia.

Alton Brown, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Alton Brown has hosted several food commentary and cooking competition shows on Food Network and Netflix, including “Good Eats,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” and “Cutthroat Kitchen,” among others. Now, he’s traveling the country on his “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats — The Holiday Variant” tour. The show will feature cooking, comedy, and even some opportunities for audience interaction — if you dare.

November Puppet Slamwich, Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:30 p.m., Black Cherry Puppet Theater. Watch a grown-up puppet show performance by the folks at Black Cherry Puppet Theater.

Christmas Village Preview, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor officially opens Thanksgiving, but there will be a preview this weekend. The village features a traditional German Christmas market, live performances, and more. Read all about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Baltimore Crown Awards, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., 6 E. Lafayette Ave. Celebrate the achievements of Baltimore’s art scene at the 2022 Baltimore Crown Awards. This year’s event is an Emerald Party, so come dressed in your best green garb.

Ebban & Ephraim, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Sibling saxophonists Ebban and Ephraim Dorsey will perform as part of an all-star sextet with saxophonist Gary Thomas.

John Waters Collection, Sunday, Nov. 20, Baltimore Museum of Art. Behold the favorite works from the collection of John Waters. The exhibition, “Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection,” opens to the public Sunday and will remain open through April 16, 2023.

