Spooky season officially descends upon Baltimore this weekend, with ample events to celebrate Halloween early.

From an interactive “Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie night to a Halloween-themed bike party, there’s lots to do. Plus, enjoy comedy performances by Nick Offerman, Katt Williams, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

See what events might crawl into your weekend plans:

AVAM Free Fall Halloween Celebration, Thursday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Build a spooky house or decorate a mini monster, and enjoy free after-hours admission to the museum.

Nick Offerman, Thursday, Oct. 26, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Comedian and “Parks and Recreation” actor Nick Offerman will perform in Baltimore on Thursday for an evening of laughter, live music, and thoughtful contemplation. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Taylor Swift Dance Party, Thursday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m., Ottobar. Celebrate the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) with a Swiftie DJ who will be playing the hits from 1989TV and Taylor’s other eras.

Katt Williams, Friday, Oct. 27, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Catch a Baltimore performance by comedian Katt Williams, with supporting acts including MC Red Grant, Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, Pretty Ricki, and Tacarra Williams.

Halloween Bike Party, Friday, Oct. 27, 6:45-11:45 p.m., St. Mary’s Park. Joine the Baltimore Bike Party for their special Halloween Ride. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Participants will bike through Baltimore, starting at St. Mary’s Park, and end with an afterparty at Union Craft Brewing & The Union Collective. There will also be a costume contest and dance off.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, doors 7:30 p.m., pre-show 8:30 p.m., Baltimore Center Stage. You can antici…pate a good time at this interactive movie night of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Baltimore Center Stage is teaming up with Creative Alliance and Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror for this show. Costumes are encouraged and can win prizes in the costume contest.

Outward Bound, Friday, Oct. 27, 8-10:30 p.m., Spotlighters Theatre. After seven passengers meet in a ship’s saloon bar in 1923, they soon discover that all is not right aboard their voyage. Watch the premiere of Spotlighters Theatre’s production of Outward Bound, written by Sutton Vane and directed by Erin Klarner.

Zoo Boo, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Wear your Halloween costume (if you want), go trick-or-treating, navigate a hay maze, play carnival games, get your face painted, and more at the Maryland Zoo’s 40th annual Zoo Boo festival.

Mount Vernon Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Place. Mount Vernon Place Conservancy is offering a free, family-friendly Halloween event. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be pumpkins to decorate, plus snacks and candy to munch on.

Halloween Market, Saturday, Oct. 28, 12-5 p.m., Ottobar. Shop from more than 30 vendors at Ottobar’s 4th annual Halloween Market. Plus, enjoy some Halloween-themed cocktails.

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Saturday, Oct. 28, doors open at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows respectively, Lyric Baltimore. Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short have starred alongside each other many of times, most recently with co-star Selena Gomez in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building.” Now, the two men will perform in Baltimore as part of the tour of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show, featuring Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

ArBOOretum, Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30-8 p.m., Cylburn Arboretum. Enjoy a guided moonlit nature walk, spooky trails, food trucks, and more at Cylburn Arboretum’s public garden.

A Very Haunted MasterPique Theater, Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Cherry Puppet Theater. Be enchanted by Pique Collective’s eerie performance, featuring music, puppetry, and theatric storytelling.

Haunted Harbor, Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 p.m., Power Plant Live! Attend a Halloween celebration at the Inner Harbor, with DJ performances, costume contests, and more.

Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Contest, Sunday, 12-5 p.m., Charm City Meadworks. Whether you’ve got a Bat-rador Retriever or a Shi-boo Inu, all canines are welcome to participate in Charm City Meadworks’ Doggie Costume Contest. The contest is free to enter, you get 10% off your tab for participating, and prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes.

Baltimorgue, Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m., Space 2640. Pull up a slab and listen to the Dan Meyer Choir’s Baltimorgue performance as they share stories of people who died in Baltimore, all in four-part harmony.

Fairies, Foes, & False Lovers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Creative Alliance. Celebrate a Celtic Halloween as singer Healther Lloyd and mandolinist Joel Michael-Schwartz share songs of ghosts, monsters, fae, witches, and murder.

