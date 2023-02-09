Whether you plan on spending Valentine’s Day with your significant other(s), friends and family, spreading care to your community, or loving yourself, you can get an early start with this weekend’s events.

From an acclaimed Irish dance performance to a charity auction fundraiser for vulnerable community members, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Baltimore.

Here’s the lineup:

Magnet Fishing Meetup, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m., 1629 Thames St. A group of Baltimoreans have garnered attention this week for their hobby of using magnets to fish metal objects out of Baltimore’s harbor. If you found yourself attracted to their stories and want to join in on the fun, they have weekly meetups. Participants have to bring their own magnets, gloves, and trash bags.

Les Misérables, Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12, Hippodrome Theatre. Do you hear the people sing? Singing the songs of “Les Misérables.” The musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel of the same name follows a French man who is released from prison after serving 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s child; a girl who he raises; a police inspector who pursues the man after he breaks parole; and a group of young revolutionaries in early 19th-century France.

One Book Baltimore Reception, Friday, Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch. The Enoch Pratt Free Library and its patrons will welcome this year’s One Book Baltimore selection, “Furia” by Yamile Saied Méndez. The reception will include Baltimore students’ works of art and expression inspired by the book.

Taylor Swift Dance Party, Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Midnight is coming early. Dance the night away to Taylor Swift’s musical catalogue, from her country roots to her new nocturnal-inspired album and all the eras in between.

Riverdance, Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12, Lyric Baltimore. Prepare to be tapping along in your seat when the Riverdance troupe takes the stage with their Irish and international dances.

Timonium Motorcycle Show, Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. See hundreds of motorcycles; powersport and all-terrain vehicles; vintage, custom, and antique bikes; and more. Plus, enjoy music, stunts, an indoor flat track race, and other entertainment.

Frederick Douglass Walking Tour, Saturday, Feb. 11, 9-11 a.m., Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park and Museum. Learn about Frederick Douglass’s history in Baltimore City along this walking tour led by John Muller, author of “Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C.: The Lion of Anacostia” and “Mark Twain in Washington, D.C.: The Adventures of a Capital Correspondent.”

Galentine’s Day Charity Auction, Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery. Play games, eat from a food truck, and participate in a charity auction to raise money for Baltimore Safe Haven, which connects queer and trans people with housing services, health care, and other resources.

Evil Eyes, Curses, and Floating Computers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m., Current Space. Visit Current Space for the opening reception of “Evil Eyes, Curses, and Floating Computers.” The exhibition features works by Jackie Milad and Tom Boram, and it will run through April 15.

Fantasy Improv, Sunday, Feb. 12, 7-10 p.m., No Land Beyond. Enjoy a night of fantasy-based improve as Highwire Improv performs their “Invention Hour with Professor Science” show.

Like this: Like Loading...