While most Ravens fans probably turned off the TV after the team’s 17-10 AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the announcers reminded those who stuck around of the national perception of Baltimore.

Toward the end of the CBS broadcast, the announcers referred to Baltimore as “the home of ‘The Wire.’”

The HBO television series, created by former Baltimore Sun police reporter David Simon, portrays the criminal and drug scenes of Baltimore, among other facets of the city. Though a fictional series, the show is inspired by many real-life accounts, and its stories have become synonymous with Baltimore for many out-of-towners whose only frame of reference for the city is “The Wire.”

Baltimoreans acknowledge the issues plaguing the city, but they also know Baltimore is much more than the crime and drugs featured in telvision shows and movies. While recommending places for Taylor Swift to visit while in the city, for example, Baltimoreans and Swifties highlighted the openness of Baltimore, its good restaurants and bars, and nice places to go for a walk.

In response to football announcers’ comments about the city Sunday, X user “WayneLinhart” expressed frustration with “The Wire”’s role in shaping the nationwide opinion of Baltimore. The Wire allows the rest of the country and world to see the city through one lens without looking at what the city is actually like, according to the user.

“[The Wire] keeps being used to reduce our great city in the last 20 years in the media and pop culture pundits. It’s lazy, reductive and simple,” the post read.

Former WBAL-TV reporter Jayne Miller also chimed in on X, asking people to “do their homework” before automatically correlating the TV show to the actual city.

Kaliope Parthemos (“kaliopepart” on X), former deputy mayor under Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, asked what other TV show is given such a strong correlation to the city it’s based out of. One respondent said the only other correlation they could think of that comes close to Baltimore and “The Wire” is Albuquerque and “Breaking Bad.” But even then, X user “planetJoseph” said the Baltimore correlation is stronger.

Maybe the statement was not intended to be a dig at Baltimore, said X user “HankCampbell,” who suggested perhaps the announcers thought likening “The Wire” and Baltimore was an endorsement of the city when really it had the opposite effect. Another X user made a similar suggestion and said maybe the announcers had never seen the show.

One X user poked fun at the message by bringing up another popular thing that Baltimore is known for.

“It’s like they never heard of crabcakes,” said X user “Shall001.”

Parthemos said she was not necessarily upset about the reference, rather the comment simply made them look up.

But for other fans, it added to an already rough day after the No. 1 seeded Ravens fell at home, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

“‘The home of The Wire’ just pissed me off further,” said X user “astoldbytamia.”

