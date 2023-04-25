April 26 is the 75th Yom Ha’Atzmaut, or Israel’s Independence Day. Our Jewish homeland is full of innovation, deep history and rich culture. Over the years, Jewish Baltimore has forged a powerful connection to Israel, resulting in life-changing programming, experiences and relationships that bring our global Jewish communities closer together.

Our community’s connection and understanding of Israel is deepened through the opportunities provided each year to travel to Israel or learn more about our Jewish state right here in Baltimore.

Hear from local community members about their personal and meaningful experiences around Israel.

