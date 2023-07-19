Barnes & Noble will reopen its store in White Marsh next week after a remodel.

The bookstore is located at 8123 Honeygo Blvd, Suite E, in The Avenue at White Marsh. It will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on July 26.

Auhot Liv Constantine, the pen name for sisters Lynne Constantine and Valerie Constantine, will cut the ceremonial ribbon and sign copies of their new book, “The Senator’s Wife.”

The remodeled bookstore will feature a new design seen in other recently renovated Barnes & Noble stores, a B&N Café, and an array of books, toys, games, and gifts.

“We are delighted to reveal our stunning and completely redesigned bookstore,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a statement. “We thank our loyal White Marsh customers for their patience and words of support while we worked to beautify our shop at The Avenue. We know that they will be thrilled with the improvements, and the impressive amount of work the White Marsh team has done to truly make this bookstore their own.”

Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in 2022 than it had in the entirety of 2009 to 2019. In 2023, the bookseller plans to open more than 30 new bookstores.

“We are honored by the outpouring of support and positivity this community has given us,” said Store Manager Cassandra Alvarez, who has been a Barnes & Noble bookseller for five years. “It is a very exciting time to be a bookseller, and to do so in such a gorgeous shop that we’ve designed and curated for our local readers is a dream come true.”

