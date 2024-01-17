Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers on Wednesday said the school system is investigating an audio recording of racist and antisemitic remarks allegedly made by Pikesville High School’s principal.

The recording, which was circulated on social media, involves an individual ranting about students and staff, including calling Black students “ungrateful” and criticizing their test scores, as well as complaining about Jewish residents, among other disparaging comments.

Pikesville has a significant Black and Jewish population.

A voice believed to be the principal can be heard ranting about Black students and Jewish families

Rogers said in a statement that BCPS is still working to confirm the veracity of the recording, “allegedly of the principal of Pikesville High School.”

“On the recording, an individual is heard making highly offensive and inappropriate statements about African American students, Pikesville High School staff, and Pikesville’s Jewish community,” Rogers said in her statement.

She added that the comments in the recording are “deeply disturbing” and the school system “will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community.”

“Although BCPS cannot confirm the veracity of this recording at this time, we are taking this matter seriously and have launched an investigation,” Rogers said. “Once we have determined the facts, we will swiftly address this incident.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the comments “abhorrent.”

“Hate, discrimination, and prejudice have no place in our community — especially in our schools,” Olszewski said in a statement. “The statements being circulated are abhorrent and my administration is providing our full support to BCPS as they conduct a thorough investigation. Following the conclusion of this investigation, I know swift action will be taken to hold those involved accountable.”

— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) January 17, 2024

Baltimore County Councilmember Izzy Patoka, who represents Pikesville, thanked those who brought the recording to light.

“I thank the PHS community members and BCPS officials who brough this issue to our attention,” Patoka posted on X.

— Izzy Patoka (@CouncilmanIzzy) January 17, 2024

