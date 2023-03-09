Join two members of the Garrison Forest School community for a unique evening of artistic expression:

Below the Surface, Art & Music Event

Friday, March 31

7–9pm

Location:

Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, Bannan Chapel

2200 St. Paul Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

FREE

Join us for “Below the Surface”, an experimental, collaborative, art and music performance by Baltimore visual artist Farida Hughes and classical percussionist Matthew Keown, on Friday, March 31, 7-9 pm in the Chapel at Lovely Lane UMC. This novel evening of visual art and music uses inspiration from both the generative and erosive power of volcanic activity and the creative forces of nature to parallel the act of artistic creation. This collaborative one-night effort showcases light-box artwork developed by Hughes and a new solo percussion piece in three movements composed by Keown that interacts with the visual images and creative process that Hughes experienced while creating drawings on the Mauna Kea lava fields of Hawai’i. Keown will perform his musical composition as well as other solo percussion works in which composers have represented earth’s natural beauty through musical composition. Hughes’ artwork will be illuminated via a programmed light-box show. The artists will end the presentation with a Q&A session. This free and open to the public project is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (https://www.msac.org/).

Note: This is a performance with a definitive start time. Please arrive on time.

Parking will be available in the lots next door to the church.

Event is FREE and open to the public.

