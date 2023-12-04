Are you looking for ways to improve energy efficiency in your home? Do you need help affording your energy bills? BGE is planning to hold open houses for customers in East and West Baltimore to help.

BGE will host two “Good Energy” community open houses to inform customers about resources on energy assistance programs and energy efficiency programs from which they can benefit. The customers will also receive information about reliability projects in Baltimore City, safety, and more.

“BGE is excited to connect with customers to discuss initiatives that matter to their communities. The event will be open house style, with short presentations starting 30 minutes after the event begins,” read the press release announcing the open houses.

The utility company is planning additional open houses in 2024 across its service area to help its customers avail themselves of this information and their programs.

The community topics covered will include energy assistance and energy efficiency; gas and electric safety; gas and electric infrastructure projects; BGE’s EVsmart program; Climate Solutions Now Act and its impact on communities; street lighting and vegetation management; and community engagement.

Many of these topics align with the Maryland Public Service Commission’s (PSC) exploration of ways to help limited-income utility customers across the state. The PSC has been seeking suggestions from stakeholders on how to ease the higher costs of utilities this winter.

The National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a non-profit aiming to shape critical environmental policy, wrote that low-income households are naturally more impacted by high utility bills and should be targeted for greater savings for energy efficient updates to their homes.

“By reducing and stabilizing home energy use, energy efficiency improvements enable households struggling with high monthly energy bills to manage their budget and maintain access to essential energy services. Energy efficiency also provides a wealth of other benefits, including healthier air quality and safer, more comfortable home temperatures.

RSVPs to the BGE open houses are preferred, but not required to attend.

The first open house will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, located at 6000 Radecke Ave., Baltimore, Maryland. Click this link in order to RSVP.

The second open house will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Edmondson Westside High School, 501 North Athol Ave., Baltimore, Maryland. Click this link in order to RSVP.

