Max’s Taphouse, recently ranked #1 Beer Bar in the US, will be hosting its annual Black Friday Beer Festival on November 25th, 2022! Max’s Taphouse, located at 737 S Broadway, will open at 11:30am to serve patrons.

The event is open and free to the public. Must be 21+.

In preparation for the event, Max’s has acquired over 20 kegs of the darkest porters and stouts on the market. These kegs are full of unique ingredients such as cherry juice, chili peppers, Nutty Buddy bars, coffees, chocolate and marshmallows. Many have been aged in a variety of bourbon barrels, driving up ABVs as high as 16%. Drafts featured for Black Friday will be available in-person in 5oz and 10oz sample glasses in addition to 8oz to-go twistee cans.

There are also 25 unique specialty bottles highlighted for this beer festival, including a handful from Hardywood and collaborations made with Collective Arts Brewing. The bottle list – in the spirit of a true Black Friday sale – will be 25% off from open until 5pm on Friday.

In addition to these Black Friday beers, Max’s Taphouse will continue to provide its extensive draft offerings. The taphouse will feature over 80 additional kegs in alternative styles including, but not limited, to IPAs, wheat ales, porters, ciders, sours and stouts. In total, Max’s will have 108 draft lines running on top of their 1000+ bottles and cans collection. They will also feature an on-theme specialty cocktail menu including Dark & Stormies and Johnnie Walker Black pours.

Max’s is excited to host this event in-person, with seating indoors and outdoors in the parklets. Guests can also order day of for carry-out and receive ANY of the draft beers in 8oz, 19.2oz and 32oz pours to-go for enjoyment at home (at #YOURhouse!).

FREE weekly events at the taphouse that week include: Karaoke (every Friday at 9:30pm) & Comedy Show (every Saturday at 8:00pm).

*Max’s Taphouse was recently ranked #1 Beer Bar in the US by USAToday’s 10Best 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...