BmoreArt Picks: December 19-25

This Week: Treat your self! You’re been out there working so hard to find just the right gift for everyone on your list, why not cozy up to a comfortable offering of Calls for Entries and consider making an investment in your career future? You deserve a little something nice too. For last minute shopping and art events happening this week, head to our online calendar.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Curator of Collections

deadline December 19

posted by Banneker-Douglass Museum

The Banneker-Douglass Museum seeks an experienced and visionary Curator of Collections to join our team. The Curator of Collections will be responsible for the care, development, and exhibition of the museum’s collections.

Qualified candidates will possess a Bachelor’s degree in Museum Studies or related degree from an accredited college or university, as well as five years of experience in collections management and five years of curatorial experience. This experience must include two years of supervisory or managerial experience.

The Curator of Collections position is essential to preserving cultural heritage, fostering education, and creating meaningful and impactful museum experiences.

This position is a full-time State of Maryland Special Appointment under the Maryland Commission on African American History & Culture, which operates the Banneker-Douglass Museum. The deadline to apply is December 19th.

Join us in our mission to preserve Maryland’s African American history!

CALL FOR VENDORS & EXHIBITORS – The Buzz of the Bizarre: Mead, Macabre, & Marvels of Charm City

deadline January 5

posted by Charm City Meadworks

Can you BEElieve it? Charm City Meadworks is excited to announce their First Annual Curiosity Expo, “The Buzz of the Bizarre: Mead, Macabre, & Marvels of Charm City” and is seeking Vendors and Exhibitors working in the macabre, taxidermy, entomology or generally with weird and wonderful subjects. The Curiosity Expo is set to be a unique celebration of innovation, creativity, and the exploration of curiosity. Hosted at Charm City Meadworks, a hub of artistry and craftsmanship, this event promises to bring together a diverse and strange array of vendors and exhibitors showcasing their eccentric talents.

This unBEElivable Curiosity Expo is a thoughtfully curated event that unites individuals who appreciate the eccentric and peculiar aspects of life. Attendees can expect to indulge in a unique shopping experience, workshops ( including mount your own Charm City Bee), and live screenings. Additional programming TBA. Apply today to find out what the BUZZ is all about.

Event Details:

● Event Name: The Buzz of the Bizarre: Mead, Macabre, & Marvels of Charm City

● Event Dates: Saturday, January 27 | 6 pm to 10 pm & Sunday, January 28 | 12 pm to 4 pm

● Location: Charm City Meadworks, 400 E BIDDLE STREET, BALTIMORE, MD, 21202

● Contact information: phone: (443) 961-1072 | website:https://charmcitymeadworks.com| email: info@charmcitymeadworks Timeline:

● Call Announced – Friday, December 1st

● Deadline to Submit – Friday, January 5th

● Notice of Acceptance – Week of January 12th

● Set up – Friday, January 26th 10am – 5pm

● Event – Saturday, January 27th – 6pm to 10pm & Sunday, January, 28th – 12pm to 4pm

● Break down- Monday, January 29 – 10 am to 2pmWe Are Seeking:

● Artisans and Craftsmen showcasing your handmade crafts, artworks, and unique creations that epitomize curiosity and innovation.

● Workshop Hosts: Present interactive and engaging workshops that promote curiosity to include: entomological mounting, build your own terrarium, cyanotype printing with bones and MORE!

● Exhibitors & Vendors who explore a world of unique and intriguing offerings that beckon the curious mind, inviting patrons to delve deeper into the extraordinary.

Interested vendors and exhibitors are encouraged to complete the online application form by Friday, January 5th @ Midnight. For any inquiries or further assistance, please contact: info@charmcitymeadworks

Baltimore Area Non-Equity Auditions

January 6 + 7

posted by Baltimore Small Stage Coalition

The Baltimore Small Stage Coalition will hold an audition event January 6th and 7th, 2024, at Arena Players (801 McCulloh Street in Baltimore). There, performers will have the opportunity to be seen by a variety of non-equity theater companies from Baltimore City and neighboring counties.

Advance registration is required. There is no charge for performers to audition. Theater companies and independent producers/directors can attend for a small fee, which will grant year-round access to a digital database of participating auditioners.

Full details are available at https://www.bmoresmallstages.o rg/auditions .

The Baltimore Small Stage Coalition was born in 2022 with the express purpose of

restarting collective auditions for small and non-equity theaters in the Baltimore

Metropolitan Area. We are committed to mutual support, advocacy, and collaboration to benefit the rich network of non-equity theaters and practitioners in

our area.

This event is hosted by a community group comprising organizations focused around varied values, genres, and practices. This event is meant to be open to all by design.

Participants should make their own educated judgements regarding the organizations and individuals with whom they wish to work. Our founding member companies include Arena Players, Inc., Audrey Herman Spotlighters Theatre, Baltimore Rock Opera Society, Fells Point Corner Theatre, On the Road Theater Company, Rapid Lemon Productions, Strand Theater Company, and Vagabond Players.

This event is made possible by a generous grant from the Maryland State Arts

Council.

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...