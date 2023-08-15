BmoreArt’s Picks: August 15-21

This Week: Poetry contest finals with Little Patuxent Review at Enoch Pratt, Fashion Meets Art show at Motor House, Sondheim Finalists award ceremony at The Walters, New/Next Film Fest at The Charles, artist panel featuring Morel Doucet, M. Scott Johnson, Arvie Smith, Felandus Thames, and Dr. Myrtis Bedolla at the Lewis Museum, and a Mounted Fern Workshop at good neighbor — PLUS Center Stage’s Locally Grown Festival call for entries and more featured opportunities!

Celebrating the 2023 Poetry Contest Finalists with Little Patuxent Review

Tuesday, August 15 :: 6:30-8pm

@ Enoch Pratt Free Library

In celebration of the finalists of the 2023 Poetry Contest with the Enoch Pratt Free Library and Little Patuxent Review, join us for an evening of readings by the three finalists, Anne Rong, Eleanora Hyde, and Bruce Sager, as well as Little Patuxent Review contributor Lisa Park, and Little Patuxent Review lead editor Chelsea Lemon Fetzer.

Anne Rong, the winner of the 2023 Poetry Contest, is a Taiwanese-American poet born and raised in Rockville, Maryland. She is currently studying English and government at Hamilton College, where she was awarded the George A. Watrous Literary Prize for poetry.

Eleanora Hyde, a 2023 Poetry Contest finalist, is a photographer, filmmaker, and poet living in Baltimore ever since the pandemic brought her closer to home. She loves capturing everyday beauty in any medium and her recent work can be viewed at www.norahyde.com.

Bruce Sager of Westminster, Maryland, a 2023 Poetry Contest finalist, was awarded the 2014 William Matthews Poetry Prize, selected by Poet Laureate Billy Collins. The Indulgence of Icarus, a book-length poem, was released in 2016 by Echo Point Press. A prior book, Famous, won the Harriss Poetry Prize, judged by Dick Allen, Poet Laureate. An early book,The Pumping Station, was given the Artscape Literary Arts Award, judged by William Stafford, Poet Laureate.

Lisa Park, a contributor to Little Patuxent Review’s summer issue, is an adolescent medicine doctor, former college health director, mother, and gun violence prevention advocate. Her poetry has been published in Gyroscope Review and is forthcoming in Little Patuxent Review.

Chelsea Lemon Fetzer, a contest judge, is a 2019 Rubys recipient for the Literary Arts and a recipient of the Maryland State Arts Council’s 2022 Independent Artist Award. Her fiction and poetry have appeared in journals such as Callaloo, Tin House, Mississippi Review, and Minnesota Review. Her essay “Speck” appears in The Beiging of America: Personal Narratives about being Mixed Race in the 21st Century. Fetzer teaches literature and creative writing at the University of Baltimore, serves as vice chair on the board of CityLit Project, is a contributing editor at BmoreArt Magazine, and is the lead editor of the Little Patuxent Review.

This FREE event will be presented in-person and virtually.

To attend in person we strongly encourage you to register here.

Free parking vouchers are available to program attendees who park at the Franklin Street Garage (15 W. Franklin Street) after 4pm. Ask Pratt event staff for your parking voucher prior to or after the program.

For more information about this event, email poetry@prattlibrary.org.

Pictured: (top row) Eleanora Hyde, Anne Rong, Bruce Sager, (bottom row) Lisa Park, Chelsea Lemon Fetzer.

Virtual Meeting Information

To join virtually visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook or YouTube page.

Motor House Presents Fashion Meets Art Show

Tuesday, August 15 :: 7pm

@ Motor House

We are excited to announce that the 2nd Annual Motor House Fashion Show will be held on August 15th from 7 – 9 PM in our Theatre. This show will feature our resident artists and offer attendees the opportunity to hear directly from them in a panel discussion at the end of the show. Artists exhibiting include: Yelé Stitches, The Groovy Vandal, Tamara Payne, and Nia Patterson with photography and models by Jazzy Studios. Admission is free and this event serves as the closing reception for “In-House”, our resident artist exhibit.

The Janet and Walter Sondheim Art Prize Finalists Exhibition Award Ceremony

Thursday, August 17 :: 6-8pm

@ The Walters Art Museum

Registration required. Capacity is limited.

The Walters Art Museum, in collaboration with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, is proud to present the 18th-annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize Finalists Exhibition. The exhibition showcases the work of three finalists—Kyrae Dawaun, Nekisha Durrett, and Abigail Lucien—in this prestigious competition, which awards a $30,000 fellowship to assist in furthering the career of a visual artist or visual artist collaborators living and working in the greater Baltimore region. Attend the award ceremony and reception on the Sculpture Court and be among the first to celebrate the winner and mingle with members of Baltimore’s arts community.

The 2023 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize is made possible through the generous annual support of presenting sponsor M&T Bank and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Image: Nekisha Durrett, Queen City (Vessels being prepped for installation), 2023, reclaimed brick, concrete, steel, handmade ceramic vessels, lighting; Abigail Lucien, Holding Your Name Like Butter in Your Palm, 2021, cocoa butter, bronze, sea salt, chicken feet, matches, soy wax, acrylic and vinyl on steel; Kyrae Dawaun, Luther, 2022, oil on wood. All artwork © the artists.

