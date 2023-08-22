This Week: Aaron Dante, Tonya R. Miller Hall, Derrick Adams, and Eric Souza in conversation at Harbor East Cinemas, curator Jessy DeSantis exhibition opening at Motor House, Bromo Art Walk, Station North Art Walk, Night Owl Gallery Grand Opening, Amelia Toelke opening reception at Baltimore Jewelry Center, Baltimore MET Gala, Salome Sykes and Lendl Tellington opening reception at Creative Alliance, and Cindy Cheng, Jay Sanborn, John Bohl, and Torrance Hall closing reception at Current — PLUS The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program and more featured opportunities!

NoPixAfterDark Event “State of the Arts in Baltimore”

Wednesday, August 23 :: 6pm

@ Harbor East Cinemas

Join us for a live recording of No Pix After Dark as we discuss the State of the Arts in Baltimore ahead of the return of Artscape after a three year hiatus. Your host, the award winning podcaster, Aaron Dante will be joined by Baltimore City’s Senior Advisor of Arts & Culture Tonya R. Miller Hall, visual and performance artist Baltimore-native Derrick Adams, as well as community advocate and President of the Midtown Community Benefits District Eric Souza.

Additional Details:

$23 (plus service fees)

Your ticket price includes: Admission, Two welcome cocktails, Popcorn

Parking validation for the garage at 650 S. Exeter Street – Baltimore, MD 21202

Return To The Land by Jessy Desantis | Opening Reception

Thursday, August 24 :: 6pm

@ Motor House

Guest curator and Baltimore based artist Jessy DeSantis invites viewers to reflect on artists’ interpretive expression of their relationship with the Land. Return to the Land features multidisciplinary art, including spoken word, video, illuminated aerial sculptures, paintings, photography and textile works by Baltimore based artists.

“Generations of separating ourselves from nature has led to our current lived experiences of this ecological emergency. For reversal, our way of human living would have to change drastically, it would need to be revolutionary. However unattainable that may feel, a manageable step towards that is of that internal revolution in returning to who we fundamentally are. Returning to the land is essentially returning to yourself because you are the land” – Jessy Desantis

GALLERY HOURS

Tuesday — Thursday @ 4:00 – 11:00 PM | Friday — Saturday @ 4:00 PM – Midnight

Bromo Art Walk

Thursday, August 24 :: 5-9pm

Experience the Bromo Arts District during a night of artistic performances, exhibits, and open studios on Thursday, August 24, from 5-9pm. Stay tuned for more information about participating creative groups and an event map. Event maps will be available at all participating locations during the event.

This event is free, but please register in order to get event updates and access to special discounts. Scroll to the bottom of the Eventbrite page to view the event FAQs for more information about the Bromo Art Walk.

Love the Bromo Art Walk? Support the Bromo Arts District by making a donation! Your contribution helps support our creative community and enables us to continue our free programming. Click here if you love Bromo’s creative community!

AFTER PARTY

Join for the Bromo Art Walk After Party at the newly-renovated M&T Bank Exchange at 12 N. Eutaw Street! Come dance to music from the DJ duo GRL PWR, hang out with friends, purchase on site food and drinks, and experience the district’s newest venue. The M&T Bank Exchange has a capacity of +1,000, so bring your friends and family with! Please show your Eventbrite registration (digitally or printed) at the door. Registration required. Please enter through the main theater doors.

GRL PWR is a collaborative partnership between Baltimore trailblazers, musicians, and cultural organizers Amy Reid & Pangelica Hall. Their mission is to cultivate queer joy through community-focused programming, nurturing an influential yet overlooked local culture.

Located in the heart of Downtown Baltimore, the M&T Bank Exchange is a newly renovated historic venue with a flexible, state-of-the-art experience that provides a unique and unmatched setting for events. The M&T Bank Exchange is part of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the legendary Hippodrome Theatre.

