BmoreArt’s Picks: August 8-14

This Week: Kim Rice + Paul Rucker opening at Connect + Collect, Members Only Party at Current Space (become a member!), Katie O’Keefe virtual artist talk presented by Baltimore Jewelry Center, Kindred FX Film Screening featuring Courtney Lee-Mitchell at the Lewis Museum, Youth-in-Business Fashion Show at Jubilee Arts, Truepenny Projects Presents: Lyra and the Ferocious Beast at The Voxel, The Peale’s Birthday Bash, and Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall — PLUS Artscape call for volunteers + food vendors and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Liberty and Injustice: Works by Kim Rice and Paul Rucker | Open House

Thursday, August 10 :: 6-8pm

@ Connect + Collect

Join us on Thursday, August 10th, from 6-8 pm at the Connect+Collect gallery to view the new exhibition Liberty and Injustice by Kim Rice and Paul Rucker.

Kim Rice and Paul Rucker are both prolific makers of labor-intensive, colorful, immersive sculptural works that captivate and educate. Both repurpose historic and unusual materials with the ability to harvest the hidden stories that animate these objects and challenge common assumptions. Beyond this, both artists are fearlessly, passionately socially engaged. In an America where our collective history is being actively redacted, purged, and politicized, Rice and Rucker’s multimedia sculptures, metaphor-laden images, and conceptual pieces take on additional urgency.

:: Thursday, August 10th ::

6-8 pm Opening Reception: Liberty | Injustice

Connect+Collect Gallery (2519 N. Charles Street)

Katie O’Keefe | Residency Artist Talk

Thursday, August 10 :: 7pm

Virtual, presented by Baltimore Jewelry Center

Join the BJC Thursday, August 10th at 7pm for Katie O’Keefe‘s Residency Artist Talk. Katie O’Keefe grew up in Hudson Valley, New York. When Lyme temporarily limited her dexterity she shifted her practice; discovering the sensuality of working with thread. Katie received her BFA in Fiber Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art. During her emerging artist residency at the Baltimore Jewelry Center she has explored the interconnection between metalsmithing and embroidery, reimagining the thread and fabric cuttings from her large-scale figurative embroideries in her “Viscera” series. Join us for Katie’s talk in-person in the BJC’s gallery or online via zoom.

Current Space Summer Members Party!

Thursday, August 10: 7:00pm-10:00pm

Private Event for Current Space Members and their friends only. Become a member to join us!

Details & RSVP

Current Space Garden Bar, 421 Tyson St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA

We’re thanking our members for their incredible support with an evening of snacks, drinks, tunes from Naomi, and photobooth by Side A! Dress code: Creative Cocktail Attire ✨

This private event is for members and their guests ONLY, so if you’re not a member yet, become one and join us! Memberships start at just $5/month and include perks like shop discounts, ticket discounts and private events (like this party!). Plus, we recently added a new perk for all membership levels: 10% off drinks at Current Space Garden Bar (not valid during happy hour or admissioned events)! Since our founding in 2004, Current Space has been putting on exhibitions, music shows, performance events, fashion shows, art markets, poetry readings, lectures, workshops, and more. Supporting members help make this possible and truly help us continue operating! Our deep and sincere thanks to everyone who’s already signed up to become a supporting member. You’ve had a huge impact on our capacity in the past couple of years and we’re deeply thankful.

Details:

– 21+

– The event is free for all sustaining membership levels, studio members, and screenprinting members, but PLEASE RSVP to attend.

– Members + guests only 🙂

– Each member can bring one guest.

– Snacks from Trinacria and drinks (beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic cocktails) are included with your RSVP

– Photobooth by Side A Photography

– Naomi will be here DJing

– Creative cocktail attire means go ahead and dress up a bit in whatever feels fun and fancy to you!

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...