BmoreArt’s Picks: January 10-16

This Week: Katharina Cibulka lecture at NMWA, virtual screening of Titus Kaphar doc at the BMA, Islamic art lecture at the Walters, Akea Brionne in conversation at the BMA, ‘Baltimore Music on Film’ with Sam Sessa at Creative Alliance, Idle Times: Pop Disorder opening reception at Current, MLK Day celebration with Kondwani Fidel at the Walters, Ruri Yi solo opening reception at HEMPHILL, MLK Day Celebration at AVAM, and Baltimore Clayworks January opening receptions — PLUS deadline to apply for the Sondheim and more featured opportunities!

NMWA xChange: Lookout with Katharina Cibulka

Tuesday, January 10 • 12-12:45pm

presented by National Museum of Women in the Arts

Join NMWA staff and special guests who consider topics relevant to our world and offer insight into collaborations that the museum is fostering while the building is closed for renovation. In this episode, artist Katharina Cibulka and her collaborator Margarethe Causen discuss Cibulka’s Lookout installation on the façade of NMWA’s building, as well as other iterations of her “SOLANGE” project. Hannah Shambroom, NMWA’s exhibitions coordinator, joins to share her role in and perspective on the Lookout series.

Katharina Cibulka works as an artist, filmmaker, and photographer and develops concepts for artistic processes. She is co-founder of the all-female band telenovela and the performance group peek a corner. Cibulka studied art and film at the Academy of Fine Art and School for Artistic Photography, both in Vienna, as well as the New York Film Academy. Her work has appeared in exhibitions and film festivals at venues including the Golden Thread Gallery, Belfast; Glucksman Gallery, Cork; Künstlerhaus, Vienna; Kunstverein, Bonn; Lidgett Gallery, Budapest; Museum of Applied Art, Belgrade; Neue Galerie, Innsbruck; Shedhalle, Zürich; and St. Claude Gallery, New Orleans. Her work was also featured in the 2006 St. Petersburg Biennale, Marmara University’s 2010 International Student Triennial in Istanbul, the inaugural Rabat Biennale for Contemporary Art in 2019, and the Vierzon Biennale in 2022.

For more information, email education@nmwa.org.

Screening: Shut Up and Paint

Wednesday, January 11 • 6:30-7:30pm

presented by Baltimore Museum of Art

Called “a fascinatingly layered piece…unusually occupied by questions of process and power,” Shut Up and Paint was recently recognized as one of 15 films to advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards.

A free virtual screening will follow a pre-recorded conversation with Asma Naeem, BMA Interim Co-Director and Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator. They will discuss what led Kaphar to make the documentary, the relationship between his paintings and film, and how the documentary unpacks the challenges that Black artists face in today’s art world and market.

Naeem co-curated UnSeen: Our Past in a New Light, Ken Gonzales-Day and Titus Kaphar at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018. Shut Up and Paintreceived the Grand Jury Prize at both the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and Independent Film Festival Boston and was also selected for DOC NYC’s “Shortlist: Shorts” and is a Cinema Eye Honors nominee for Outstanding Nonfiction Short. A co-production of DCTV and Revolution Ready, Shut Up and Paint is directed by Titus Kaphar and Alex Mallis, produced by Chloe Gbai, and executive produced by Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz.

Senses and Sensibilities: Curating Islamic Art at the Walters Art Museum

Thursday, January 12 • 5:30-6:30pm

@ The Walters Art Museum

Location: Walters’ and YouTube

Art objects in museums are typically kept in climate controlled microenvironments and are viewed through glass. While this ensures preservation of the rare and valuable objects we steward, this barrier physically separates the viewer from being able to experience the materiality and physicality of many objects as they were originally meant to be experienced.

In this talk, Dr. Ashley Dimmig, former Wieler-Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow in Islamic art and guest curator for Across Asia, will discuss some of the ways in which the new galleries will evoke the sensory experience of art in the Islamic world. For example, scents from rosewater and incense bore religious and cultural meaning, the tastes of coffee and tobacco were central to Ottoman conviviality and hospitality, and the sense of touch invoked God’s blessing (baraka) and allowed a raised watch face to be read by people with blindness and low vision. Moreover, as we ask people to look, think, imagine, and feel something in relation to the art on view, we must take responsibility for handling sensitive issues of culture and identity with care. In this way, the new galleries both bring to life and honor the living legacy of art across Asia and the Islamic world.

