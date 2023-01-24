This Week: Baltimore Clayworks streams Adam Chau artist talk, Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar opening reception at David Driskill Center, Mandy Morrison opening reception at The Peale, The Foundations of What opening reception at Catalyst Contemporary, Zöe Charlton opening reception at Maryland Art Place, Two Wings performs at the BMA, Spellbinder Salon at The Crown, and Linda Popp opening reception at Gallery Blue Door — PLUS MacDowell Fellowship applications due and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Baltimore Clayworks Artist Talk with Adam Chau

Tuesday, January 24 • 2-2:30pm

presented by Baltimore Clayworks

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Meet Adam Chau

The Lunar Project, started by curator Adam Chau in 2019, is a series of exhibitions across the United States featuring artists that celebrate the Asian New Year. Fourteen artists are invited to create a work inspired by the animals from the Asian zodiac – a rabbit for the year 2023 – which will be exhibited at Baltimore Clayworks. It is important to note that multiple cultures are represented in this project, thus far including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix | Reception

Thursday, January 26 • 6pm | Ongoing through May 22

@ David Driskill Center

We are pleased to share the opening of our Spring 2023 exhibition, RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix. Curated by graduate students in the University of Maryland Department of Art History and Archaeology, including: Maura Callahan, Ashley Cope, Montia Daniels, Joohee Kim, Caroline Kipp, Cléa Massiani, Maggie Mastrandrea, Dominic Pearson, Gabrielle Robinson-Tillenburg, with support from Dr. Jordana Moore Saggese and the Driskell Center staff. For further historical, thematic context to the exhibition and the intersecting practices of both artists, the curators created a compendium website containing additional prints from the Center’s collection, essays, interactive features, audio tours, and archival materials, forming connections between key works, in and beyond the gallery. Please visit https://go.umd.edu/rinngold- saar-matrix or driskellcenter.umd.edu for more information.

RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix will open with an in-person reception on Thursday, January 26th at 6pm EDT, and will be on view in our physical space through May 22nd 2023.

For decades, Faith Ringgold (b. 1930) and Betye Saar (b. 1926) have incorporated printmaking as a vital component of their multidisciplinary practices, yet their mutual connection to printmaking remains underrecognized. RINGGOLD | SAAR: Meeting on the Matrix highlights the print work of these two landmark artists, providing a window into the material and conceptual explorations at play in their distinct practices. Both artists have uniquely utilized the matrix—the printmaking surface which transfers ink onto paper or fabric—as a site of possibilities for experimentation, storytelling, and activism.

This exhibition is sponsored by The David C. Driskell Center, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Elizabeth Carter Foundation, The Art Gallery at the University of Maryland, and Arts for All. Additional support was provided by the Department of Art and the Department of Art History and Archaeology.

Special thank you to Amadi Boone, ACA Galleries, Cleophus Thomas, Lewis Tanner Moore, Julie Farr, Kevin Cole, Curlee R Holton, John Williams, and the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African-American Art.

Many thanks also to The David C. Driskell Center Staff, the Department of Art and Archeology at the University of Maryland, Taras Matla, Quint Gregory, Marco Polo Juarez, Alicia Perkovich, Clare Daly, Nan Zhong and Aaron Rice.

Mandy Morrison: Journey of the Invader Spirit | Opening Reception

Thursday, January 26 • 6-8pm

@ The Peale

Journey of the Invader Spirit is an exploration of industrialism and environmentalism through Mandy Morrison’s distinct multimedia artworks. Baltimore’s urban landscape, the cosmos, and Brazil’s rich rainforest collide in this exhibition, initiating a conversation about late-stage capitalism, spirituality, and the human condition.

The 501(3)c artist collective Peat and Repeat is running a crowdfunding campaign for Mandy’s Journey of the Invader Spirit. The Peale is also mentioned in the campaign, and the hope is to raise money for both the exhibit AND the organization.

