BmoreArt’s Picks: July 11-17

This Week: Michael D. Harris virtual exhibition at the Driskell Center, Station North SIPS, closing reception for Alyssa Dennis and TLaloC at Connect + Collect, Young Blood opening reception at MAP, Summer ’23 opening reception at C. Grimaldis Gallery, the BSO plays the music of Whitney Houston, The Big Show opening reception + The Big Show On Stage at Creative Alliance, Scott Patterson Trio at An Die Musik, and The Culture closes at the BMA — PLUS Free Fall Baltimore Grant and more featured opportunities!

Michael D. Harris, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, 1991. The Michael D. Harris Collection. Gift of the Estate of Michael D. Harris. (MDHC068). Image courtesy of the David C. Driskell Center.

Imaging Self | Virtual Exhibition

presented by David C. Driskell Center

It is difficult to create a short summary of the life and work of Michael D. Harris. He was an artist, writer, curator, poet, and scholar. In his work as a scholar he was also an activist, promoting the reexamination of the depictions of Black individuals, communities, and cultures as they are represented in art and daily life. Michael D. Harris’ accomplishments included earning six degrees in subjects ranging from Studio Art, Art History, and Philosophy to African American and African Studies. He worked at institutions such as the High Museum, the Harvey Gantt African American Cultural Center, Emory University, UNC Chapel Hill, and many more. His artwork has been displayed in the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

The Michael D. Harris Collection at the David C. Driskell Center at the University of Maryland, College Park, tells the tale of his work through the documents, correspondence, photographs, notebooks, newspaper clippings, research materials and so many 35mm projector slides collected throughout his life.

This exhibit highlights only a few of the items in this extensive collection and we encourage all virtual visitors and researchers to make an appointment to explore the collection in person!

Station North SIPS

Wednesday, July 12 :: 5-8pm

Station North SIPS 2023 is coming back as a ONE-MONTH DISTRICT HAPPY HOUR! Every Wednesday in July from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, enjoy specially curated menus with discounted prices at 10 participating restaurants and bars! EVEN BETTER, play some games with us to win a $50 gift card or free drink giveaway!!

Arcadia Futura | Closing Reception

Thursday, July 13 :: 6-8pm

@ Connect + Collect Gallery

You are invited to the closing reception and book signing event for Arcadia Futura, an exhibition featuring the works of artists Alyssa Dennis and TLaloC.

Arcadia Futura presents invented ecosystems full of space for living and dreaming. Working with contradictory elements, each employs their own geometries to create worlds that feel simultaneously ephemeral and solid, forward looking and nostalgic.

Join us on Thursday, July 13th, from 6-8 pm at BmoreArt Connect + Collect Gallery to meet the artists, as they sign copies of the limited edition book that accompanies the exhibition. Designed by Raquel Castedo, the book takes you on a visual journey through the artists’ works, including studio visit photo essays by Jill Fannon and exhibition documentation by Vivian Doering.

:: Thursday, July 13th ::

6-8 pm Closing Reception: Arcadia Futura

BmoreArt C+C Gallery

2519 N. Charles Street | Free Parking in the back

