BmoreArt’s Picks: July 18-24

This Week: National Puppetry Festival at UMD, Baltimore Clayworks presents a virtual artist talk with Sam Briegel, artist talk with Ashley Milburn at Gallery 1448, MSAC LIVE readings at Maryland Art Place, Nicoletta Daríta de la Brown at the National Aquarium, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company at Patterson Park, Over/Under at The Voxel, and Marc Miller & Se Jong Cho at Current Space — PLUS upcoming deadline for the Baltimore Artist Travel Prize and more featured opportunities!

National Puppetry Festival

Tuesday, July 18 – Saturday, July 22

@ University of Maryland

We are excited for you to join us at the University of Maryland for the Puppeteers of America 2023 National Puppetry Festival and Academic Symposium. Scheduled for July 18-22, 2023, Puppeteers, enthusiasts, educators, and friends will all be gathering to celebrate the puppetry arts and experience our first festival together in four years. The festival will focus on the theme of Generations, honoring those that went before, celebrating those who are with us now, and encouraging those to come. Can’t make it? We offer a Virtual option for those unable to attend in person!

Baltimore Clayworks Artist Talk with Sam Briegel

Tuesday, July 18 :: 12:30-1pm

presented by Baltimore Clayworks

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Sam Briegel a Lormina Salter Fellowship Resident Artist at Baltimore Clayworks. Sam is from Knoxville, Tennessee, and received her BFA at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. After graduation, her passion for pottery led her to Helena, Montana for the opportunity to intern at the Archie Bray Foundation Clay Business. After her internship, Sam moved to Missoula, Montana to study ceramics at the University of Montana as a post-baccalaureate student. Samantha then completed her Masters of Fine Arts in ceramics at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Artist Statement

My work reclaims the identity of non-functional clothing textures and patterns. The body and the vessel share a similar vocabulary of lips, shoulders, bellies, and feet. I use this comparison to clothe implied bodies. As functional pottery, these works demand interaction through use. Akin to our clothing, these interactions also make us aware of our bodies. What happens to the clothes that we love but can never wear again? These articles contribute to our identities. What happens when our clothes no longer comfort us? As a potter, I am offering a reclaimed comfort that delivers nourishment, tactile moments, and conversation.

Seen / Unseen / the Houseless | Artist Talk

Thursday, July 20 :: 2-3pm

@ Gallery 1448

Ashley Milburn is interested in identifying and flipping the meanings of recognizable images that generalize and distort social injustice issues to refocus us to look deeper. His drawings and paintings are ultra-enlargements of the objects associated with these issues. The tensions between the recognizable and the unrecognizable animate his drawings and paintings.

In his most recent series, entitled Seen/Unseen/the Houseless, the textures and the rhythms of his drawing strokes descriptively guides the viewer into the work until their meanings are revealed. Milburn has respected this method, as a form of working device to unveil truths unseen. Moving from the acrylics to the drawing surface; the artist transcribes the media and shapes as faithfully as possible into the work’s materiality. Choosing to frame them with found altered cardboard.

The works exhibited in the gallery seduce with their range of varied colors and graphic values with their motifs that are both elementary and unexpected. Each composition is organized like they were refined classical confined presentation to which we have become accustomed. Seen/Unseen/the Homeless will be on exhibit at 1448 Gallery from July 1-29. Gallery hours are weekends from 1-5 with a Gallery talk by the artist on July 20th from 2-3 Pm.

