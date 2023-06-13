BmoreArt’s Picks: June 13-19

This Week: Balanced (균형이 잡힌) opening reception at TU Asian Arts Gallery, Critical Indigenous Cinema at Academy Art Museum, Stephen Posen + Alexandra Posen + Zac Posen reception at The Peale, David and Tonya Thomas at The Walters, Dr. John Stauffer on One Life: Frederick Douglass at the Portrait Gallery, Akea Brionne opening reception at CPM, free admission to The Culture at the BMA, Barbara Dale reception at The Peale, gallery talk with Kristen Hileman at C. Grimaldis Gallery, and a Juneteenth Celebration at the Lewis Museum — PLUS last call for summer scholarships at Baltimore Jewelry Center and more featured opportunities!

Balanced (균형이 잡힌) | Opening Reception

Wednesday, June 14 :: 5pm

@ Towson University Asian Arts + Culture Center

2023 Han-Mee Artists Association of Greater Washington, DC Annual Exhibition

June 14 – July 15 (Closed Tuesday, July 4)

Asian Arts Gallery, Center for the Arts, Towson University 1 Fine Arts Drive, Towson, MD 21204

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11am- 4pm

Balancing each other’s differences and achieving synergy is important in both creative arts and our daily lives. However, attaining and sustaining a balanced life is difficult in a constantly changing world which requires us to constantly adapt to new conflicts, concerns, and environments. In particular, the unexpected COVID-19 global pandemic made worries about reality and an uncertain future a regular part of our daily lives and thoughts. Just like finding our direction amid a foggy reality, creative activities are like taking a long journey toward an unknown destination. Each of the works presented in this exhibition shows unique and inventive approaches to realizing balance and synergy.

Featured Artists:

Clare Jongim Chang * Yunkyoung Cho * Youn Ho Choi * Zechariah Choi * Hyun Chough * Eunmee Chung* Jillian Chung * Hyunsook Erickson* Jihee Hahn * Barbara Han * Mira Jung * Sunhee Kim Jung * Amy Kyungae Kim * Bo Kim * Bok Kim * Eunjeon Kim * Hyun Jung Kim * Irene Myounghee Kim * Jean Jinho Kim * Jinchul Kim * Jung Eun Kim * Myungsook Ryu Kim * Okji Kim * Sumita Kim * Tae Dong Kim-James* Wanjin Kim * Myoung Won Kwon * Eunyoung Leah Lee * Insook Lee * Sunjin Leaa Lee * Choung-Hee Lim * Jeong Sook Oh * Jinsoon Oh * Minsun Oh * Komelia Hongja Okim * Junghwa Kim Paik * Sookkyung Park * Donghyun Rhee* Sunmi Shin * In-soon Smeenk * SuLi * Serena Yeo * Jihee Yi* Sook You * June Yun Still from Cannupa Hanska Luger’s film Future Ancestral Technologies: New Myth, 2021

Critical Indigenous Cinema

Thursday, June 15 :: 6pm

@ Academy Art Museum

Join us for a program of short experimental films by contemporary Indigenous producers who use cinema to provide counter-images to settler narratives in visually and conceptually daring ways. Curated by Dr. Ryan Conrath.

Schedule

Hopiit (Victor Masayesva [Hopi], Jr., 1982, 14 min.): Masayevsa’s poetic film interweaves Hopi ceremonial rites with the rituals of everyday life in a non-linear narrative that conveys the richness of his culture and oral storytelling traditions.Future Ancestral Technologies: New Myth (Cannupa Hanska Luger [Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, Lakota], 2021, 6 min.) and Future Ancestral Technologies: We Live (Cannupa Hanska Luger, 2019, 3 min.): These films are part of a body of work by Hanksa Luger that personifies the effects of societal ills, such as greed and racism, as corporeal monsters. Through depicting the successful slaying of these monsters by the very people they have long oppressed, Luger creates a new mythology—one of agency.

Mobilize (Caroline Monnet [Anishinaabe, French], 2015, 3.5 min.): Composed entirely of footage of First Nations people from the National Film Board of Canada archives, this film celebrates the intelligence and technical skill necessary to live off the land, with the pace and energy of a music video.

The Violence of a Civilization Without Secrets (New Red Order – Adam Khalil [Ojibway], Zack Khalil [Ojibway] & Jackson Polys [Tlingit], 2018, 10 min.): Through the case of the prehistoric Paleo-American “Kennewick Man” man, this film critiques the inhumane practices involved in the study of people and cultures and the creation of ethnographic archives and museum collections.

Impresiones para una máquina de luz y sonido (Impressions for a Light and Sound Machine, Colectivo Los Ingrávidos, 2014, 7 min.): In this powerful film, a woman recounts stories of injustice her people have suffered over found footage from an old Mexican film. As if to bear the brunt of the physical violence to which she refers, as she talks, the celluloid itself is destroyed, stabbed until it disappears.

Reclamation (TJ Cuthand [Cree, Scot], 2018, 13 min.): Cuthand explores a dystopian future in which the last Indigenous people on Earth attempt to salvage the planet destroyed by White people who escape to Mars. Alex Posen in studio

POSEN x POSEN x POSEN | Reception

Thursday, June 15 :: 6pm

@ The Peale

POSEN x POSEN x POSEN brings together the artistic endeavors of the Posen family—Stephen Posen, Alexandra Posen, and Zac Posen—and explores the remarkable contributions they have made to the realms of art and fashion. Stephen Posen, as an abstract painter, channels his creativity onto canvas, while Alexandra Posen expresses her artistic vision through sculptural forms. Zac Posen, on the other hand, has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry with his distinctive designs.

In contrast, let’s look back to the Peale family, whose artistic legacy spans the colonial and early national periods of the United States. Charles Willson Peale, renowned as a portrait painter, also established the very first major museum in the country, aptly named now, The Peale. The artistic pursuits of his sons—Raphaelle, Rembrandt, and Titian Peale—focused on still-life paintings, portraiture, and natural history illustrations.

While the artistic careers of the Posen and Peale families differ in terms of medium and historical context, it is undeniable that both families have left an indelible mark on the art world. This exhibition seeks to draw parallels and explore the connections between these two remarkable families, celebrating their diverse artistic achievements and their lasting impact on the artistic and cultural fabric of their respective eras. —Jeffrey Kent, Exhibition Curator

I think that now that art and creativity have become commodities, it is almost impossible for the individual creator to alter the forces of the culture. Because there are so many great creative people, so many voices, it becomes something of a group concept and the individual is somehow of less significance.

-Stephen Posen

