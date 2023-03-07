BmoreArt’s Picks: March 7-13

This Week: Baltimore Clayworks virtual artist talk with Jenny Reed, the BioBuggy at UMBC, Monument Women’s Creative Alliance celebrates National Women’s Day at Baltimore Spirits Company, Asian and Islamic art lecture at the Walters, screening of “Into the Light” and “FIRE!!” at the George Peabody Library, the BMA presents a JJC Talk with Dirk Joseph, launch of Safety in Numbers curated by Tiffany Chavis, Stanton Lewis, and Ashley Minner Jones, VIVID opening reception at Gallery CA curated by Rahne Alexander, and Baltimore Old Time Festival at Creative Alliance — PLUS Baltimore Open Studio Tour Weekend call for registration and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Baltimore Clayworks Artist Talk Series – Jenny Reed

Tuesday, March 2 • 2pm

presented by Baltimore Clayworks

Tune into the Baltimore Clayworks Artist Talk Series to learn more about our community of artists and the work they create! Register for a FREE virtual artist talk today!

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Jenny Reed

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Jenny Reed received her BFA degree in 2014 from Northern Kentucky University. She then taught at community art centers in Louisville before completing a post-baccalaureate program at Indiana University Southeast. In 2017, she was awarded a first year fellowship to pursue her MFA at Indiana University Bloomington. She completed her MFA in May 2020. Her practice continues to progress through experimentation and the incorporation of new techniques. In 2018, Jenny participated in a study abroad program and took printmaking and book making courses in Venice, Italy. She has also received scholarships to participate in workshops at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Her has been featured in numerous exhibitions throughout the US, including Bridging the Gap: Contemporary Craft Practices and the 2018 National Council on the Education of Ceramic Arts (NCECA) Container Show. She is inspired by community involvement and has assisted with various community projects, including the program Diversity and Biodiversity of Indiana: Papermaking with Local Plants to Tell Our Stories.

BioBuggy: Mobilizing Community Art and Science

Wednesday, March 8 • 12-1pm

@ UMBC Performing Arts & Humanities Building

The big picture goal of BioBuggy is to increase the connection that urban residents feel for the living resources in nearby estuaries that they both enjoy and affect. Bradley and Schott seek to accomplish this connection by inviting the public to observe and listen to the small, sessile organisms in the estuary (harbor) with the aid of a mobile microscope, video screen, and hydrophone (underwater) listening device. Once drawn to the cart, a passer-by is invited by estuarine science and art students staffing the device to follow their curiosity about what is in the harbor. The BioBuggy also serves as a scientific platform to collect video data on the biodiversity of the estuary. The data collection function is intended to enhance public engagement and invite their participation in the scientific process. BioBuggy serves as a catalyst for discussions about all kinds of human-nature interactions, such as the effect of stormwater runoff on estuarine life and how these inconspicuous organisms reciprocally enhance the water quality. In May 2022, Bradley, Schott and community partners Friends of Garrett Park (Brooklyn, Maryland), and Middle Branch Imagined (Cherry Hill, MD) were awarded a Chesapeake Bay Trust Mini Grant Award to support programing and extended community engagement in 2022-23. Other key contributors to the project are Charmaine Dahlenburg, Director of Field Conservation, and Langston Gash, Conservation Technician, both at the National Aquarium.

International Women’s Day Soirée & Leadership Panel

Wednesday, March 8 • 5-8pm

@ Baltimore Spirits Company

Monument Women’s Creative Alliance is celebrating International Women’s Day to #EmbraceEquity by hosting a panel discussion featuring women who are shaping Maryland’s future. Our special guests will include Brooke Lierman, Maryland’s first female Comptroller, Dana Ledyard, COO of CodePath.org, and Tiffanni Reidy, a multi-hyphenate creative.

Our panel discussion will be moderated by award-winning journalist Marianne Banister. Join us for a vibrant discussion on leveraging your sphere of influence to forge a fair and equal world.

Don’t miss out on this empowering and uplifting event. Let’s work together to create a world where equity is the norm.

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...