BmoreArt’s Picks: November 29 – December 5

This Week: Made in Baltimore Kiosk Opening at Open Works, BMA Violet Hour: Day With(out) Art, Bird in Hand Holiday Kick-off, Highlandtown Holiday Night Market + Art Walk, Baltimore Jewelry Center Holiday Sale + opening reception of Signs, Signals, + Symbols, MICA Art Market, The Black Artist Fair, and a fundraiser at The Peale — PLUS call for Micro Residency applications at Baltimore Jewelry Center and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Made In Baltimore Kiosk @ Open Works Sip and Shop Grand Opening Reception

Wednesday, November 30 • 5-8:30pm

@ Open Works

Open Works is partnering with Made In Baltimore to feature products made exclusively by members of the Open Works community on the Made in Baltimore Kiosk in the Open Works lobby this holiday season. Join us at the Made in Baltimore Kiosk grand opening reception on Wednesday November 30, 2022 from 5-8:30 PM for and evening of shopping, snacking, sipping and socializing. Come out and meet the talented makers whose products will be stocking the kiosk shelves this holiday season.

Some kiosk vendors will also be popping up with a full line of products for sale at this event. Featured Vendors: Pangea Printing Co. Quench Juice Bar LLC B. Meraki Naturals Home of The Ambitionist Namascents Candle Co The Pop Witch Maxi Cif Designs Keppel and Kismet, llc. Black Butterfly Academy LLC Warped Vortex Art The Boutique Life Artist Rikiesha Metzger Stoked Style MFG Toffee & Bark Company.

BMA Violet Hour: Day With(out) Art 2022

Thursday, December 1 • 12-7pm

@ Baltimore Museum of Art

The Baltimore Museum of Art is proud to partner with Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art2022 by presenting Being & Belonging, a program of seven short videos highlighting under-told stories of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of artists living with HIV across the world.

The program features newly commissioned work by Camila Arce (Argentina), Davina “Dee” Conner and Karin Hayes (USA), Jaewon Kim (South Korea), Clifford Prince King (USA), Santiago Lemus and Camilo Acosta Huntertexas (Colombia), Mikiki (Canada), and Jhoel Zempoalteca and La Jerry (México).

From navigating sex and intimacy to confronting stigma and isolation, Being & Belongingcenters the emotional realities of living with HIV today. How does living with HIV shift the ways that a person experiences, asks for, or provides love, support, and belonging? The seven videos are a call for belonging from those that have been stigmatized within their communities or left out of mainstream HIV/AIDS narratives.

Bird in Hand Holiday Kickoff

Thursday, December 1 • 5-8pm

@ Bird in Hand

Join us for Bird in Hand’s first holiday market of the season! Mix and mingle with local authors, shop our amazing selection of books and gifts, and enjoy a drink with us as we ring in December.

