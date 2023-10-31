BmoreArt’s Picks: October 31 – November 6

This Week: Studio tour with Jai Sallay-Carrington at Baltimore Clayworks, Amy Eva Raehse lectures at UMBC CIRCA, opening reception for Disconnect/Connect at Cade Gallery, BALTIMORATORY with Emily Classen at Peabody Heights, Cordially Invited VI opening reception at Make Studio, The Kimberly Project at the Lewis Museum, Neville Barbour and Joe Gerlak opening reception at Creative Alliance, G.R.O.W Beyond Creative Barriers at good neighbor, and a panel discussion with Amber Robles-Gordon at Morton Fine Art — PLUS Wherewithall Grants and more featured opportunities!

Studio Tour with Jai Sallay-Carrington

Tuesday, October 31 :: 12:30-1pm

@ Baltimore Clayworks

Ceramic artists are at the heart of Baltimore Clayworks. Artists are at the center of the mission of Baltimore Clayworks, and provide the organization with talent and innovation to inspire our community and to enliven the artistic impact of ceramics in our region. Their professional and personal networks provide a kaleidoscope of interactions with peers, galleries, and academic institutions, which keep the organization at the forefront of contemporary ceramic art.

Jai Sallay-Carrington is a Canadian sculptural ceramic artist originally from Vancouver BC and spent ten years living in Montreal QC. In 2014 they graduated from Concordia University with a BFA in ceramics. Jai has attended many artist residencies, traveling around Canada, USA and Europe. Residencies such as C.R.E.T.A Rome, Torpedo Factory Art Centre, and Tolne Gjæstgivergaard. They have been a part of many group exhibitions, at galleries such as the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery, Henry Art Gallery, and the Clay Center of New Orleans. Jai has had several solo exhibitions in recent years, such as NuQueer Power at Fatale Art Gallery, Co(R)vid Calluses at Galerie ERGA, as well as Adapting, at Maison de la Culture Côte-des-Neiges. They have been featured in publications such as CBC Exhibitionists, New York’s ArtTour International Magazine, and Ceramique: 90 Artistes Contemporarian. Jai has been awarded grants from Canada Council of the Arts, SODEC and was a finalist for the Winifred Shantz Award for 2020 and 2021. Jai just earned their master’s degree at the University of Washington, receiving the De Cillia Graduating with Excellence award.

Amy Eva Raehse: Gallery Director and Curator

Wednesday, November 1 :: 12-1pm

@ UMBC CIRCA

Amy Eva Raehse is Executive Director and Partner at Goya Contemporary Gallery which exhibits, represents and manages the careers of emerging and mid-career artists in a program focused on Contemporary Art in both primary and secondary markets. In her 25+ years in the field, Raehse has worked in the museum, gallery, not-for-profit, commercial, and academic sectors of the arts. A writer, educator, independent curator, and primary specialist on the work of MacArthur Fellow Dr. Joyce J Scott, Raehse is a co-founding member of the activist group Artists For Truth and has authored catalog essays and scholarly articles in various publications. Curating over 150 exhibitions, she has also served as a national juror for numerous open-call and prize-driven exhibitions and competitions. Raehse has taught at numerous Colleges and Universities, and lectures regularly on professional practices, ethics, artists rights, collection management, and legacy planning practices for artists. A consultant and advisor to many arts organizations in Baltimore, Raehse has served on the Board of Directors at The Creative Alliance of Baltimore (15 years), The Art Advisory Board at University of MD Global Campus, and the Programming Advisory at Maryland Art Place. She is also on the board of directors of the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA). Raehse has placed thousands of artworks in some of the top public and private collections worldwide including MoMA, The MET, the Smithsonian(s), Baltimore Museum, Philadelphia Museum , Chrysler Museum, Toledo Museum, National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Museum of American Art , Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Arts and Design, Montclair Art Museum, San Francisco Museum, Mint Museum, Philbrook Museum, Seattle Museum, Harvard Museum, Yale Museum, RISD Museum, Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Fine Art Boston, amid many others. Raehse holds an MFA, BFA, and a Degree in Arts Management. A New Yorker by birth but a Baltimorean by choice, Raehse has a particular passion for material culture, methods & meanings in materials, ethics, copyright security, artist estate management, and the protection and interpretation of culturally significant objects.

Disconnect / Connect: Reflections on the Asian American experience of straddling two cultures. | Reception

Wednesday, November 1 :: 5-7pm | Ongoing through January 26

@ Cade Center Gallery

CURATOR STATEMENT

It was an honor to juror Disconnect/Connect; a group show open to the members of Han-Mee Artists Association of Greater Washington (HMAA). HMAA is a collective of Korean American artists who have immigrated to the Washington area, and like other immigrants and their descendants struggle to maintain ties with a land and culture that is physically distant and to make connections with American life and culture; to maintain a sense of community with the past and present.

When I began selecting work, I was looking for pieces that showed a link between two cultures, either visually with subject matter or through materials and processes. I was particularly drawn to work that hinted at nostalgia whilst being of the present and to work that incorporated tradition through a contemporary lens. Each of the selected artists spoke to me through their individual and unique interpretation of the theme. Through sculpture, relief, and painting, these artists express the sensation of being simultaneously connected and disconnected to the past and present and to their native country and their adopted land.

ABOUT THE CURATOR:

Sculptor Jin Lee, b. 1975, studied sculpture at the University of Maryland, College Park and the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Lee returned to Maryland in 2012 and currently teaches at Anne Arundel Community College. Lee received the Wharton Award in 2003 and has exhibited her work in Germany, San Francisco, Maryland, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. She currently has works on view at The Maryland Hall Center for the Arts in Annapolis, Maryland.

Lee creates abstract work in a range of scales using steel, wood, and mixed media. Her sculptures address concepts of tension, pressure, and the struggle to be free. Her explosive sculptures are comprised mostly of wedge-shaped elements tightly bound between heavy steel plates or trapped in cement and exhibit evidence of the performative aspect behind her concept. Her most recent works of crocheted copper and aluminum wire address the paradox of isolation from the public and the forced proximity of a household, the conflicting emotions for the safety of containment and the desire to roam freely.

VISIT THE GALLERY:

Open, Mon – Thursday 8:30 – 4:30pm

