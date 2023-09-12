BmoreArt’s Picks: September 12-18

This Week: Artist talk + opening reception for Sookkyung Park at TU Asian Arts + Culture Center, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” opens at Center Stage, Jackie Milad, Fred Wilson, and Nekisha Durrett in conversation at the BMA, Salome Sykes and Lendl Tellington artist talk at Creative Alliance, Augusto Corvalan, Christina Delgado, Jessy DeSantis, Jaz Erenberg, Nadia Rea Morales, and Edgar Reyes artist talk at Creative Alliance, 25 years of High Zero at Current Space, The Guardians opening reception at The Peale, and Shifting Time: African American Artists 2020 – 2021 book signing at Galerie Myrtis — PLUS UFS Arts Residency Program Baltimore and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Sookkyung Park: Connected as One | Opening Reception + Artist Talk

Wednesday, September 13 :: 7:30pm | Ongoing through December 16

@ Towson University Asian Arts + Culture Center

Sookkyung Park’s immersive installation of large-scale sculptures and smaller works includes a merging and expansion of her two seminal pieces, “Blooming” and “Rise Up,” to simultaneously underscore the interconnectedness of life and bring people together. This airy and colorful dreamscape—saturated with symbols of hope, strength and harmony—inspires awe and optimism.

Celebrate the opening of Connected as One with an opening reception and introduction to the exhibition by artist, Sookkyung Park. Gain deeper insights into how Park—who was born and raised in a divided Korea—expresses her ideals for a peaceful society in her artwork.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grille

Thursday, September 14 | Ongoing through October 8

@ Baltimore Center Stage

In March 1959, four months before her passing, Billie Holiday gives an unforgettable performance at Emerson’s Bar & Grill in South Philadelphia. However, her songs are just one part of the show. In between renditions of some of her greatest hits, like “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless the Child,” Billie shares the triumphs and heartbreaks of a life and career like no other in this immersive cabaret experience that marks the directorial debut of Pulitzer nominated artist, Nikkole Salter.

Panel Discussion: When Histories Collide

Thursday, September 14 :: 6:30-8:30pm

@ Baltimore Museum of Art

Join us for an evening of connection and conversation with artists Jackie Milad, Fred Wilson, and Nekisha Durrett prompted by Histories Collide, an exhibition that features new work by Durrett and Milad created in dialogue with Fred Wilson’s sculpture Artemis/Bast (1992) following an open call to artists.

The conversation will be moderated by Lisa Graziose Corrin, Ellen Philips Katz Director of The Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University. In 1992, as founding curator and educator at Baltimore’s nomadic art museum The Contemporary, Graziose Corrin collaborated with George Ciscle to organize Fred Wilson’s pathbreaking installation Mining the Museum at the Maryland Center for History and Culture (formerly known as the Maryland Historical Society).

Meet the artists after the discussion during a reception in Fox Court.

This program is produced in partnership with the Winston Tabb Special Collections Research Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...