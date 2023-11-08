Music on the Square, the monthly Friday roots music concerts in Canton, has announced its 2023-2024 season lineup, sure to be a hit with listeners of folk, Americana, indie, and bluegrass.

Beginning on Nov. 10, 2023, the second Friday of every month through May will see a different artist featured at Baltimore’s Church on the Square throughout the series.

A press release announced a lineup including “Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry,” who will kick off the concert series this Friday, followed by “powerful pop-folk duo Viv & Riley, Baltimore’s own rocking bluegrass band The High & Wides, a celebration of Irish, Old Time, and Bluegrass traditions with Baltimore’s best singer-songwriters in Across The Harbor, soulful jazz-folk duo Violet Bell, Catonsville’s catchy string band Geraldine, and New York’s charismatic banjo and bones story teller Hubby Jenkins.”

The concert series is curated by Baltimore bassist, organizer, and educator Alex Lacquement of Charm City Junction, who prioritizes the beauty of the space in which they perform as much as the music itself, making the choice of Church on the Square very intentional. “It is a space meant for joy and togetherness,” said Lacquement.

“It’s a warm and welcoming room that seats about two hundred, with hardwood floors, wood adornments on the walls, and a glow provided by the overhead string lights that run its length. The moment you step into the room, you can’t help but feel it’s going to be a great show,” said Jeff Bond, roots music historian of the church where the concerts will take place.

Past Music On The Square performances included artists like Grammy-winners Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer and folk legend Tom Paxton, NEA National Heritage Fellow and harmonica virtuoso Phil Wiggins, NEA National Heritage Fellow and button accordion player Billy McComiskey, and local Baltimore singer-songwriters including Letitia VanSant, Caleb Stine, The Honey Dewdrops, and Charm City Junction.

This season’s lineup is listed below:

November 10th – Maya de Vitry

December 15th – Viv & Riley

January 12th – The High & Wides

Saturday February 10th – Across The Harbor

March 8th – Violet Bell

April 12th – Geraldine

May 10th – Hubby Jenkins

Tickets are $25 each, and concerts begin at 7:30 pm. Church on the Square is located at 1025 South Potomac St. in Canton. You can find out more about the concerts and purchase tickets by clicking this link.

