What better way to celebrate Earth Day than at Star Bright Farm – where the beauty of nature and the force of the elements are on full display. This weekend, let your kids learn the importance of Mother Earth, deepen your understanding of yourself during the Confidence Workshop with Sarah Travers or just take advantage of the Garden Essentials Sale in the Barn Market (maybe even treat yourself to the Gardener’s Gift Box).

EARTH DAY KIDS PROGRAM

April 22

Time Slots: 10am, 11:30am, 1:30pm

Earth Day is one of our favorite days of the year! We get to celebrate our planet and honor all that it gives us, in our life and our business. We get to teach eager young minds, and watch their enthusiasm as they learn about the importance of the earth and what it grows. Each year we have a 4-part program with small groups that go from activity to activity, with a pause for a farm made organic snack. The program ends with a tractor ride around the farm.



Doughrun ( Bee Kind Bowls) will be here serving coffee, baked goods and Acai bowls.

*There are 3 different time slots, 10 am, 11:30 am, and 1:30 pm. Pick the one that suits your child and you!



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS.

CONFIDENCE WORKSHOP WITH SARAH TRAVERS

April 23

Sarah Travers, BSN, RN, BC-NC ( http://Greenperspectivecoaching.com) is hosting an inner confidence workshop to help you deepen your understanding of who you are and who you want to be.

Do you feel insecure and often feel like you are not good enough?

Do you feel like you question everything, and even when you have made up your mind, you still can’t decide if you made the right choice?

Do you feel like your self-worth is tied to what others around you think? You will learn to release control and anxiety from your life and put that energy into areas that bring you joy, a sense of peace, and more power.

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, join us Sunday, April 23 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm as Sarah leads the group with tactics on better understanding how to navigate these feelings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS.



GARDENING ESSENTIALS SALE

Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking ahead for Mother’s Day, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. With up to 40% off on gardening essentials, stop by or take a look online (current sales and promotions are available at both).

In addition to the Gardening Essentials Sale, the popular Gardener’s Gift Box is currently on sale as well! Combining some of Star Bright Farms gardener favorites, this box is the perfect gift for your favorite gardener or even to treat yourself (and garden) too.

As always, private shopping is available. Text, call or email Helen:

410-303-8030

helen@starbright-farm.com.

