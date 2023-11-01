The weather is getting chilly, and so is the food as local chili teams come together to “Chowdown for Charity,” raising money for houseless veterans at Oriole Park on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Baltimore Station, an organization that provides unhoused veterans with residential treatment programs for substance abuse, is hosting its 9th annual “Stars, Stripes, and Chow: Chili Edition.”

“Talented home chefs will showcase their finest chili creations at a cook-off and participants will come together to enjoy the chili for a good cause,” reads the press release announcing the event.

There will be a Kids’ Zone with activities for kids of all ages, live music, food, drinks, raffles, and more. Attendees can vote for “People’s Choice” and “Best Theme” chili, and a panel of judges representing each branch of the military will crown the “Judge’s Choice” the champion of all chilis.

All funds raised will be used to support programming for veterans who struggle with addiction and being unhoused.

The Baltimore Station began in 1989 when three Baltimore citizens began providing blankets and sandwiches to the unhoused people in South Baltimore. Their altruism grew into a winter shelter for men, and in 1991 their focus expanded to include people struggling with substance abuse. In 2017 The Baltimore Station became the largest provider of houseless veteran services in the region. In 2018, they launched their outpatient program to maintain connections with their graduates and community. In 2022 they received a grant from The Scripps Howard Foundation, which “improves lives and helps build thriving communities by leveraging media to create awareness of local issues and partnering with impactful organizations to drive solutions.”

The event takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on November 4, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

