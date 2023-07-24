Chimney cake shop Buns & Roses opened at 803 Light St. in Federal Hill this month. Buns & Roses is a concept by Baltimore native and Atlanta resident Deirdre Campbell. It is her take on Hungarian chimney cakes.

Campbell said she discovered chimney cakes seven years ago on a trip to Paris and has been thinking about them ever since. When she took her first bite she thought, “What in the warm doughnut is this?”

She noted the shop also had a really hip vibe.

Buns & Roses’ chimney cakes are a daily-made fresh dough rolled on to a wooden spool and cooked in a chimney cake oven. They are then filled with ice cream drizzles, toppings, and glazes. Campbell makes her own soft-serve ice cream that will eventually come in ten flavors. Customers can also get chimney cakes without ice cream.

The most popular chimney cake at Buns & Roses, according to Campbell, is the Strawberry Crunch. It has vanilla been ice cream, a strawberry crunch chimney cone, a fresh strawberry, strawberry crunch, and a white chocolate drizzle. It also offers the Oreo Smash, Banana Pudding, Ohh So Cookie Butter, Fruity Pebbles, and Toasted Chocolate S’mores chimney cakes.

Other dessert items on the menu are the Butter Crunch Cookie Pudding with crumbled Lindens Butter Crunch cookies, apple dumplings, croissants, and banana pudding.

Read more at SouthBmore.

