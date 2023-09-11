Students at Baltimore City College spent their first two weeks of classes with a new dress code policy banning any jackets or sweatshirts that did not display the official school logo.

After advocating for change, City College leaders announced Friday evening that students can wear non-school-branded outerwear – as long as it does not cover the logo on their shirt during the school day.

Sam Afolayan, a junior at City College, said they first heard about the policy at orientation on August 29. It started being enforced on the first day of school, giving students little time to adjust.

For low-income students, Afolayan said, purchasing new outerwear is a significant burden.

“Charging exorbitant fees for school-branded outerwear discriminates based on socioeconomic status,” they said.

City College gear can only be purchased at three locations: Herman’s Discount, FlynnO’Hara, and the school itself. Across all sites, the cheapest jacket is a $25 quarter zip. Winter coats go for $80 or more.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

