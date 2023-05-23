Cookies, a cannabis dispensary with more than 59 locations around the world, is opening in Federal Hill on Saturday. Noxx Cannabis, the parent company of Cookies Baltimore, purchased the medical cannabis license owned by Pure Life Wellness at 35 E. Cross St. and will open in the same retail space.

Recreational cannabis sales will begin in Maryland on July 1st to individuals 21 and older. Cookies Baltimore will begin selling recreational cannabis in July and will sell medical cannabis until then to individuals with MMCC Patient and Caregiver Identification Cards.​

After July 1st, MMCC card holders will not pay the new recreational cannabis taxes.

Cookies was founded by San Francisco Bay-area rapper Berner in 2010.

“I’ve always loved the vibe in Maryland, especially after I experienced our 1st drop on the east coast there,” said Berner in a press release. “The line was long, full of excitement and timeless energy. We are fired up about our 1st official flagship In Maryland and look forward to recreational sales in July.”

