As Black History Month kicks off, Coppin State University is hosting a month-long series of events to celebrate Black culture and history.

“Each year, the month of February offers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans throughout our history, as well as customs and traditions that endure and strengthen us today,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement. “As a Historically Black Institution, it is important for us to take the time, every day, to reflect on the rich legacy our ancestors left us, and to celebrate the ways our students, faculty, and others in our community are impacting the world right now. Black History Month is for everyone, and an important part of fostering a more culturally inclusive world.”

Coppin’s Black History Month events started Wednesday with a marketplace featuring “Afro-Centric clothing, art, jewelry, literature and more from different aspects of the cultures of the African Diaspora,” university officials said.

This week’s celebrations will continue on Thursday with an online lecture by Dr. Errol Bolden on the topic of “resilient joy,” perseverance, thriving despite inequity, and the Kwanzaa principle of Ujima. Then, on Friday, Dr. Julius Garvey will share the message of his father and civil rights leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Other events happening this month will be a cooking competition in the style of Food Network’s “Chopped” and tribute to the Black cookout tradition on Feb. 14; a dance performance on Feb. 16; an open mic night featuring performances of spoken word, rap, singing, and more on Feb. 21; a film screening and conversation with filmmakers on Feb. 28; and more.

For a full list of Coppin’s Black History Month events, visit the university’s website.

