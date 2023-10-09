There’s a chill in the air and apple cider warming on the stove, which makes it the perfect time of year to curl up on the couch with a fun Halloween flick. If you’re struggling to decide what to watch with the little ones, consider choosing Maryland’s most popular kid-friendly Halloween movie.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” is the most sincere favorite for Marylanders, according to television provider Dish Network.

Residents of the Old Line State will find comfort in joining Charlie, Snoopy, Sally, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts bunch as they await the hopeful arrival of the Great Pumpkin. This Halloween classic is a cute one for the family to share – and it’s certain to be better than a rock.

Dish Network determined the most popular Halloween kids’ movie in each state based on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb lists, keyword searches, and Google searches.

The “Great Pumpkin” was the most popular movie in a total of five states. In addition to Maryland, it was also the favorite for residents of Connecticut, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

But for the most searched Halloween children’s movie in the plurality of states, there’s only one to call: “Ghostbusters.” The 1984 version was a favorite in 14 states.

Eight states got clued into “Scooby-Doo” as their favorite, earning second place in the nation. In 2022, it came in first place as the most searched Halloween kids’ movie.

In third place was the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and ooky “Addams Family.” The movie was the most searched in seven states.

“It’s A Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” tied with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” for fourth place, each as the most popular in five states.

Other favorites included “Hotel Transylvania” (two states), “Spirited Away” (two states), and the 1931 “Frankenstein” (two states).

Several films were the most popular in just one state each: “Halloweentown,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline,” the 1993 “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Casper.”

