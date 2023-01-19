Diablo Doughnuts is relocating from 3432 S. Hanover St. in Brooklyn to 7698 Belair Rd., Suite 101 at the Belair Beltway Plaza in Overlea. This will be Diablo’s last weekend open in Brooklyn.

Owner Michael Roslan told SouthBMore.com that the lease was up at 3432 S. Hanover St. and the partners on the building, which include The Smoking Swine and Dizzy Cow Pizzeria, have decided to go their own ways. Roslan said he would’ve loved to stay, but couldn’t afford the rent on the entire building.

The new space is less than two miles from the home of Michael Roslan and his wife Emily. They have a 15-month-old son and look forward to being able to see him more often with the business being so close to home. The Roslans are also excited about the available parking in the shopping center.

Suite 101 is a former tax business, so the Roslans had to build out an all-new kitchen and restaurant.

Michael Roslan said they hope to open in Overlea on February 8th.

Read more at SouthBmore.

