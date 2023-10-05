Sarah R. David, co-recipient of the Harry Greenstein Award, is a Pikesville native who has always been a part of the community. A graduate of Pikesville High, she attended Johns Hopkins University’s undergrad program and eventually studied law at the University of Maryland. Today, she is a prosecutor with the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor, where she focuses on political corruption and police misconduct. She’s currently the vice-chair of the Macks Center for Jewish Connections.

Summer is ending but Mensches in Cars Getting Coffee is back! Yanky is back on the road, meeting young leaders in Baltimore who make a big impact in our community.

Our latest Mensch is Sarah R. David, co-recipient of the Harry Greenstein Award. She joins Yanky Schorr at local favorite, Goldbergs New York Bagels and Coffee, to talk about the meaning of mensch, the search for the Loch Ness Monster and much more.

