The newest Maryland location of Dogtopia, a doggy daycare, boarder, and spa for pets, has opened in Towson. The owner, Heather Davis, will mark the occasion with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a special National Dog Day event on Saturday, August 26.

Dogtopia Towson is a women-owned small business led by Heather Davis. She brings 20 years of franchise experience to the role, and an enthusiasm for supporting Towson’s community through philanthropy, athletics, and animals.

As part of a sponsorship with Towson University athletics, Dogtopia will spotlight a ‘Dog of the Game’ at every football, basketball and lacrosse home game, as well as host a fun ‘dog toy toss’ benefit game at gymnastics meets where, according to a release, “attendees throw dog toy donations on the gym floor mats which are given to BARCS.”

The event is billed as “fur-friendly” and a “celebration of all dogs,” with local dog owners invited to participate in the fun at Dogtopia Towson. There will be a National Dog Day “pawty,” with prizes, local food, music, and fundraising. The event is free, though some activities do require a donation to the Dogtopia Foundation to participate.

The Dogtopia Foundation funds programs focused around service dogs for veterans, youth literacy programs, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. The foundation aims to “identify needs, fill gaps, and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in the three areas of focus,” according to a news release. “By connecting dogs with organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation is helping returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential,” it reads.

Dogtopia is centered around animal wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency. Dogtopia Towson aims to support its neighbors through philanthropy and local hiring.

“Since moving here in 2018 from Baltimore City, I’ve learned that Towson is full of community, opportunity and, what I love best, dogs!” said Davis. “We’re excited to welcome our Towson neighbors to Dogtopia. We can’t wait to build a community where loving, caring for and pampering pets is at the heart of everything we do. National Dog Day was the perfect opportunity to open our business and our daily celebration of dogs to the greater community. We hope you’ll stop by so we can meet your pup in person!”

The line-up of events for Dogtopia Towson’s Grand Opening on Saturday, August 26 is as follows:

Kick-off ribbon cutting with the Towson Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 a.m.

Rock out to music from the School of Rock Baltimore

Enjoy catering from some of your favorite Towson hot spots, including Papi’s Tacos

Try some amazing boutique California wines by Cobden Wini and VGS

Spin the Dogtopia Foundation prize wheel for the chance to win free dog daycare, boarding, swag or other Dogtopia prizes

Share about your dog’s “superpower” to enter the #MightyDogtopia Sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a trip for four to Los Angeles to attend the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 16.

Meet Dogtopia staff and introduce pets to potential new teachers

Dogtopia Towson is located at 1270 E. Joppa Road #200 in Towson, MD. The Grand Opening celebration runs from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

