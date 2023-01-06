Döner Brös, the locally owned and operated döner kebab shop, is now open at Harbor Point! Located at 1409 Point Street, Döner Brös is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Döner kebab features different types of seasoned meat slow cooked on a rotating vertical rotisserie. The modern variant of döner kebab was derived and popularized in Berlin in the 1960’s, where it remains a staple of German fast food. The popularity of döner has inspired numerous international favorites, including Arab shawarma, Greek gyros, Canadian donair, and Mexican al pastor.

The highly customizable menu at Döner Brös includes a variety of döner kebabs, durums (similar to a burrito), rice bowls, and salads, as well as crispy French fries. Baltimore-based co-owners Steven Banks and Alex Politsch plan to continue to expand the menu over time. “Initially, we really wanted to keep the menu close to a classic kebab shop menu, but over the years we’ve developed some of our own unique twists,” said Banks. “We love to keep it fresh and fun for our guests.”

Looking for your next happy hour or game night location? With in-table beer taps, wall mounted TVs, and plenty of open seating, Döner Brös should quickly become your go-to location when you’re looking for a casual spot to hang out. “We really wanted to create a German biergarten feel with this new location,” said Banks. “In addition to the bright garden feel, we’ll also have lots of televisions for soccer matches and football games. We want it to be a place where groups of friends can hang out, grab some good food and drinks, and enjoy their day.”

Döner Brös was born in the fall of 2015 when founders Steven Banks and Alex Politsch went to Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, and discovered the world-famous döner kebab. After falling in love with döner kebab, Banks and Politsch returned to Baltimore and started Döner Brös as a bright orange food truck in 2016. By 2018, they had opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Charles Village, where it quickly became a hit with Johns Hopkins students and Baltimore locals.

“As we’ve continued to grow Döner Brös from a simple idea to a food truck, and now to multiple restaurants, we’ve looked for opportunities to evolve our concept every step of the way,” said Banks. “From the bigger space to the in-table beer taps and expanded menu, we’re thrilled to bring our vision to life at Harbor Point.”

Döner Brös will also be throwing a Grand Opening Festival to celebrate the official opening of their new location. Kicking off Friday, January 13, the weekend-long event will feature a variety of international and local beers on tap, highlighted by Döner Brös Lager, an exclusive new collaboration from Guilford Hall Brewery. The Grand Opening Beer Fest will also feature food and drink specials, plus introduce new sharable menu items like hot pretzels paired with beer cheese.

Döner Brös

1409 Point Street, Baltimore, MD 21231

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

