Maryland has received a $15 million federal grant from the Biden-Harris administration to build 58 electric vehicle charging stations to be spread throughout the state.

Through the market and subsidies, electric vehicles are becoming more affordable but a lack of charging stations remains a barrier, especially in historically underinvested communities.

West Baltimore’s Coppin State University will get two stations. That’s where Governor Wes Moore, along with federal transportation leaders and U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, made the announcement Friday.

“You know who gets hurt most by the climate crisis?” asked Moore. “It’s oftentimes the people who get hurt in the whole series of crises that we deal with… the same communities that continue to be left behind.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

