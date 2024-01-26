The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game — a matchup that will decide whether the Ravens will ascend to the Super Bowl this year.

Nicole Devlin and Andrew Cosentino wear some purple and Ravens attire to support the team. Photo courtesy of Andrew Cosentino.

Whether you’re planning to cheer on the team from seats at M&T Bank Stadium or the comfort of your couch at home, we want to see your Baltimore spirit.

Readers shared photos of themselves sporting Ravens gear and ramping up for the festivities this Purple Friday through Sunday’s game.

Andrew Cosentino and Nicole Devlin repped the Ravens while hitting the ski slopes on Friday.

The couple will be watching Sunday’s game from the stadium.

“We have season tickets!” Cosentino told Baltimore Fishbowl.

Riley, an 8-year-old Golden Doodle, sports a purple harness in front of a painted Ravens logo on the lawn at Federal Hill Park. Photo courtesy of Andrew Cosentino.

They also shared a photo of their 8-year-old Golden Doodle, Riley, who is a proud Ravens fan. Riley wore a purple harness while posing in front of a painted Ravens logo on the lawn at Federal Hill Park.

Among the couple’s favorite Ravens-related memories have been seeing former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis set the NFL record for the most yards rushed in a single game (295 yards!); watching the Ravens’ 2021 win against the Chiefs, and their 2023 win against the Los Angeles Rams; and the team’s game last weekend against the Houston Texans, Cosentino said.

Bryan Cyphers snapped this photo of his daughter Kendall Cyphers, decked out in a Ravens sweatshirt, hat, and a giant black beaded necklace.

Kendall Cyphers gets ready to cheer on the Baltimore Ravens. Photo courtesy of Bryan Cyphers.

Though only 18 months old, Kendall has already demonstrated she’s a devoted Ravens fan.

Her favorite player is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“She loves Lamar,” Bryan said.

She enjoys watching the Ravens on TV with her parents, and looks to them for cues.

“She claps everytime she sees her parents cheer,” Bryan said, who said the Cyphers family will be watching Sunday’s game in Canton.

Brendan, Lisa, and Finnian Meagher show off their Baltimore spirit on Christmas Day 2023 during the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. Photo courtesy of Lisa Meagher.

Brendan, Lisa, and Finnian Meagher spent Christmas Day in 2023 rooting for the Ravens at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

“It was awesome to watch the Ravens win 33-19 in the 49ers home turf!” Lisa told Baltimore Fishbowl.

For Lisa, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is always a highlight.

“Justin Tucker has been my favorite for more than a decade,” she said.

She added, “T-Sizzle Terrell Suggs was a family favorite too back in the day.”

