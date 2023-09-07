The Charles Baum Investment Symposium, takes place this Monday, September 11, will feature Leon Cooperman. Cooperman who will share his investment philosophy and insights into the current financial climate, is the founder of Omega Advisors, Inc. and Chairman & CEO, Omega Family Office, Inc.

The Charles Baum Investment Symposium, which commemorates Charles’ lifelong dedication to the Jewish community and his decades of service to The Associated, will feature Leon Cooperman. Cooperman who will share his investment philosophy and insights into the current financial climate, is the founder of Omega Advisors, Inc. and Chairman & CEO, Omega Family Office, Inc. At its height, Omega Advisors managed more than $10 billion in client funds. Omega Advisors was converted to a family office at the end of 2018. The Symposium will be held on September 11, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North – Pikesville.

Prior to his creation of Omega Advisors, Leon served as General Partner of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. During his 25-year tenure, Leon was voted the number one portfolio strategist for nine consecutive years in Institutional Investor Magazine’s annual “All-America Research Team” survey. Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...